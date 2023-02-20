Say Yes To The Dress Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Say Yes to the Dress is indeed an American reality show on TLC that shows what happens at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan. The show follows the salespeople, managers, as well as fitters just at the store, as well as the brides who are looking again for perfect wedding dresses.

Common themes include getting too much advice from family and friends about how the “perfect dress” can help a bride get over a personal problem, struggles with body image and weight image, and how hard it is to stick to a budget, especially when it comes to dresses by Pnina Tornai, who is only sold at Kleinfeld. From $1,300 to $40,000, dresses are sold on the show.

The show has been in the sky for 15 years. It helps brides-to-be find the Kleinfeld Bridal dress of their dreams. Randy Fenoli as well as the rest of the Kleinfeld squad have told the emotional stories of thousands of brides to help them choose the best dress for their wedding day.

This season, “Say Yes” celebrates its special on-air commemoration with additional bridal stories, such as a new wife who got engaged just hours before her appointment and a bride who utilizes her feet rather than her hands.

A bridal appointment is sure to bring out strong feelings. The trailer says that this season will feature “extremely opinionated moms, fashion-forward dads, and scene-stealing sisters.”

Will the 22nd season of the show be canceled or kept going? Keep reading to find out everything about Season 22 and to find out if Season 22 of Say Yes to a Dress will be canceled or kept going. So, let’s look at everything about season 22 of Say Yes to the Dress right here.

Say Yes to a Dress is a TV show about real life. Roger Craig Smith, Randy Fenoli, Ronnie Rothstein, and Mara Urshel are some of the people who are on the TV show. Say Yes to the Dress premiered on TLC for the first time on October 12, 2007. There have been 20 seasons so far. The show is currently rated 5.6 out of 10 on IMDb, based on the votes of 1,774 people.

Say Yes To The Dress Release Date

Say Yes to the Dress will start its new season on March 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Say Yes To The Dress Cast

Even though the official cast hasn’t been announced yet, each of the cast and crew from season 21 would likely be back this year, including:

Roger Craig Smith as Narrator

Randy Fenoli as Self

Ronnie Rothstein as Self

Mara Urshel as Self

Emily Pokora as Self

Amy Pokora as Self

Debbie Asprea as Self

Tate Chalk as Self

Stephanie Bloom as Self

Nik Pace as Self

Say Yes To The Dress Plot

Say Yes to the Dress continues to follow fashion designer Randy Fenoli as well as his squad of bridal advisors at Kleinfeld Bridal even though they help one‘s customers choose the ideal wedding dress for their big day. Randy and his team help brides from across the United States and sometimes even from other countries find their dream dress at Kleinfeld until they say “yes to the dress.”

People who have seen Say Yes to a Dress already when knowing that there is no plot. But each episode shows you a wife on her way to selecting the ideal wedding dress.

Most of the time, you’ll learn some background about the bride, her friends or family who come with her to this same fitting, and maybe even little bits of drama. The first episode of Season 22, for example, will be all about a bride named Victoria.

The episode summary says that Victoria desires to find a dress that shows off her home, butt, and biceps. Her family, on the other hand, does have a different notion of how the perfect dress should look like. They’re leaning towards gowns that are a little bit more traditional.

That’s where Randy Fenoli as well as his team come in as a fashion designer. The crew is accustomed to dealing with brides who are crazy and whose families are hard to control. Most of the time, they can find something that everyone likes.

The story of a client named Amanda will also be told in the first episode. She by now bought a dress, but it turns out that her fiance doesn’t like it. So, she’s looking for the perfect dress because she doesn’t want anything less. She is lucky to have a great team to help her choose the ideal dress.

“More than 250 experts work to make sure that every bride’s experience at Kleinfeld Bridal is unforgettable.”

The main goal of the show would be to help brides-to-be choose the ideal wedding dress for them with the help of different employees and managers of a Kleinfeld bridal store throughout Manhattan.

It shows that choosing the right wedding dress is just as important as finding the same love of your life and that a bride spends most of her time looking at different options. “Say Yes to the Dress” helps brides find the ideal wedding dress while saving them time.

The show has also been a great place for young designers to get their work seen. Through this show, small-shop owner and designer Pnina Tornai became one of the most well-known bridal labels. Getting to know the bride is a big part of choosing a dress.

The bride can be seen looking for the ideal wedding dress with her mates, family, and advisors, who might help her get through any problems and stop worrying about how she looks and how much she weighs.