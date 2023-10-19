Kingdom Chapter 774 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Another chapter of Kingdom has been released, and like all prior chapters, this one is full with tension and excitement as both armies prepare for battle.

The publication of Kingdom chapter 774 is projected to follow the regular weekly pattern. The new chapter will be available next week. The conflict between these two powerful armies will still be present.

The most recent chapter concluded by depicting the Qin army making its way toward Hango but being stopped in its tracks by Zhao’s army.

The Qin warriors were distressed when they observed the great disparity in numbers amongst them and the enemy.

Zhao has the advantage in numbers, thus General Ousen must propose a novel plan to prevail in this difficult conflict.

In Chapter 767 of Kingdom, Shin and Kyoukai travel to their hometown to see Bihei’s wedding.

A positive chapter full of happiness and celebration With the rest of the townspeople, Shin, Kyoukai, and Kyo Rei take in Bihei’s wedding. Everyone was dressed well and had a great time on this wonderful day.

All of the villagers were happy to see Shin when he was reunited with them. Yuu greets him. The heartfelt exchanges between Shin and Yuu were the most moving parts of the chapter.

Yasuhisa Hara, a well-known manga creator from Japan, is the creator of Kingdom. The audience has responded favorably to the story, and we have thoroughly enjoyed it.

Since its debut in 2006, the manga continues to be published on Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump. The viewership has always been interested in learning more about the upcoming chapters and plot.

Currently, there are about 69 volumes of the manga, and each new chapter advances the plot.

The author has made an attempt to convey the audience into ancient China because the story is set in an antiquity.

It is going well, and the following has been expanding daily, with over 760 episodes.

Kingdom’s gripping conflicts, cunning plotting, and political intrigue continue to captivate readers.

We were left in Chapter 770 on the verge of a strong coalition army coming together to counter Riboku’s power.

Kingdom Chapter 774 Release Date

Finally, the long anticipated Kingdom Chapter 774 has set October 28, 2023, as the release date.

Kingdom Chapter 774 Trailer

Kingdom Chapter 774 Plot

Since the captured Qin soldiers want to die, Heki’s situation is grim. Heki persuades them to continue living for their deceased friends.

He stumbles when speaking and objects to the name “General Heki.” He believes Qin will retaliate against Zhao and release them.

They shouldn’t attack Hango, according to Heki, because Ri Boku planned a trap. Things are altered by Shin’s conversation with Ou Hon.

He is concerned about instructing the Gyoku Hou fighters after they took a year vacation. According to Ou Hon, they underwent extensive training.

They assert that Ri Boku might have something planned for Hango. Shin thinks Ou Sen will get away from Ri Boku.

When Ri Boku emerges in Gian, the scene changes once more. He finds out that the Qin army is heading toward Hango as expected.

They are also aware that Ou Sen has a 250,000-man army. Ou Sen, according to Gakushou, is Qin’s most effective tactical general, but he is no fit for Ri Boku.

As a result of Ri Boku’s defeat to Ou Sen in the Shukai Plains four years prior, Futei cautions them to exercise caution.

Bananji says that this war is Qin’s and their retaliation for what they did four years ago. Shunsuiju is let go as a result of his revenge on Yo Tan Wa following their most recent altercation.

Zhao, in Ri Boku’s opinion, retains the upper hand because of the arrangement of his terrain. These generals were familiar to his army because they had engaged them in combat before.

This will give Ri Boku an advantage over the Qin army. But Qin had only witnessed one battle between Ji Aga and Kansaro.

The Hi Shin Unit and other troops hurried to meet up with General Ousen’s main forces in Chapter 770.

As the troops assembled, it was clear that a powerful alliance was emerging, ready to oppose Riboku’s power.

769 readers eagerly awaited the final chapter to learn more regarding the recruiters, and everyone’s emotions and attention were caught when Shin selected an ordinary soldier.

When they learned that the army had departed following Duke Hyou’s passing and would be joining Shin’s army, the readers, as well as Mandou, the soldier recruited by Shin, tripped and gasped in surprise.

The news was both encouraging and disturbing. While proclaiming his love and gratitude for Shin and his excitement to join his army, Madou was prevented from doing so by Ga Ro’s envy of Shin.

Shon and Ten, however, were overjoyed to have the Duke’s army join them, and as a result, they have grown to be a stronger fighting force.

The reader will be able to engage with the fighting scenes between these fighters in the next chapters and determine who will prevail in the conflict.