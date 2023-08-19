Lotería Loca Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Lottery Locale The first season of the new series, which is full of unexpected turns and takes its cues from the well known Latin game of chance known as Lotera, is in Season 1.

Every episode features two players going head-to-head and rotating the cards they choose in an attempt to acquire Lotera—four consecutive cards.

Each episode has two players competing against one another and dealing cards according to turn order until Lotera is achieved. They win a lot of money when a card in their bingo-style card is revealed.

The launch of Lotera Loca on CBS has not yet been scheduled, although it will air during the 2023–24 season.

According to him, “it’s something that resonates more and more to every single Latinx person as it helps connect to our heritage plus emotional memories,” according to the press release.

Lotería Loca Season 1 Release Date

The release date for Lotera Loca is still unknown as of this writing. Early in 2022, development on the series was underway. As a result, it may be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

Regarding the series’ premise and the scheduled premiere date, the creators have remained silent. Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon.

Lotería Loca Season 1 Cast

Host Jamie Camil will be a part of Lotera Loca Season 1’s cast. Apploff, Aaron Solomon, and Alejandro Trevino were the show’s creators.

In collaboration with Warner Horizon and Apploff Entertainment, it is made by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

Apploff, who also acts as the showrunner, is also an executive producer along with Camil, Mike Darnell, Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault, Aaron Solomon, and Alejandro Trevino.

Lotería Loca Season 1 Plot

The Unscripted team and I were instantly convinced on Lotera Loca after hearing the proposal from Jaime as well as the producers, according to Amy Reisenbach, president for CBS Entertainment.

This is a delightful, energetic addition to our repertoire that offers a brand-new perspective on the arcade show concept.

Jaime Camil is the ideal presenter to captivate viewers and bring this program to life because of his extraordinary charisma and dedication to the endeavor.

Back in Mexico, I used to play lotera alongside my family and friends. Every single Mexican household had and still possesses a Lotera game, I could say without a sure, said presenter and chief executive officer Jaime Camil.

Even though millions of people still play and own this board game, which has characteristics similar to bingo, it has a special meaning for every Latinx person since it lets us connect with our cultural history and emotional experiences.

He said, “As a Mexican American, that implies the world to get producing, together with game show great Jeff Apploff, and presenting a program that will delight and connect with everyone in the United States, but particularly because it will resonate immensely with an underserved population.

