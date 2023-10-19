Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 67 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Chapter 66 of Fuufu Ijou Koibito Miman teases a happy development. Sachi and Natsumi are setting up a compelling light show as the setting for a prospective love confession as part of their elaborate plan to give Akari and Jirou a spectacular Christmas surprise.

Akari talks about their recent conversation in which Jirou stated his wish for them to move in following graduation but refrained from saying so out loud.

Akari made a suggestion that she might think about sharing an apartment with someone other than her “lover.”

Akari is inspired to take the lead and profess her love when Sachi and Natsumi give her some wise counsel.

Akari’s perspective is altered by this realization, which causes her to reconsider her emotions for Jirou.

Akari becomes inspired to gain Jirou’s affection after realizing that their close relationship may become much stronger if they both experienced mutual sentiments.

With information about the publication date and where to find this romantic comedy manga, Chapter 66 promises to show Akari’s first steps toward this moving confession.

Along with learning the publication date for Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 60, we are also learning what will happen in the upcoming chapter, what the spoilers will be, and where we can read it online if you don’t want to buy it online.

Even if you missed the last chapter, which focused primarily on character development, for whatever reason, let’s have a look at it now to make sure no one is slipping behind.

The current chapter 59 begins in the classroom, where Jirou is seen believing that their school, Seishun Academy, has entered Exam Mode, as if the signal signifies the conclusion of the sports festival.

However, because their institution doesn’t prioritize getting kids into higher education, pupils follow a variety of pathways.

Jirou further notes that, at this time of the year, even advanced classes are fairly simple.

The manga’s 65 chapters have been published successfully, and readers have enthusiastically embraced each one.

This manga’s Chapter 66 is expected to be the beginning of a progression for the character and relationship arcs.

Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 67 Release Date

On the internet, you’ll find a variety of release dates, but those are not considered official. According to our source, Chapter 67 of Fuufu Ijou Koibito will be out on November 11, 2023.

Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 67 Trailer

Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman Chapter 67 Plot

The summary for Chapter 66 is absent. The story’s chapter 65 is available for reading. People assumed that Akari would prepare food for Jirou in the morning following what had happened previously. She sobbed in front of the people because Jirou withheld his true feelings from her.

However, Jirou’s perspective was not presented, which left opportunity for conjecture. The beginning of the next section can feature Jirou’s reaction to what Akari said. It seems like Jirou is still unsure of Akari’s feelings for him.

He speculates that Akari may not truly care about him and that she is merely acting in this way for practical reasons. Given this, he is reluctant to declare his love for her in public.

Jirou feels unworthy of Akari and is frightened of being rejected. Jirou won’t take any further action until Akari declares her love for him.

Jirou’s skepticism is understandable. It’s common to have concerns and queries about love.

This barrier of Jirou’s fear of rejection must be overcome. However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that Akari’s actions speak louder then her words.

After Jirou fails to reveal his affection for Akari, we see how distraught she is in Chapter 65. Things in the next chapter could go any way.

We could observe how Akari manages her feelings and moves past the pain or whether she decides to ask Jirou about it.

Later on in the chapter, as Jirou is paying attention to this, he notices Akari slinking into the classroom since she was late and trying to avoid the teacher.

Jirou shouts out of the blue when he notices her in this position, and the teacher warns him. When she was about to be late for class, Jirou reprimanded her for not coming in in the first place.

After the first lesson, it is clear that Jirou is completely exhausted, but he still hasn’t finished because he also registered for the next afternoon’s class and is now attempting to drop it.

After hearing him, Akari expresses a similar sentiment and wonders if she will survive today. She then gives Jirou some snacks and inquires as to whether he has had the Shirako Ponzu flavor.

Then, when Jirou inquires about Akari’s plans for the future, she responds that she made her decision to attend college the day after yesterday.

As a result, it is clear that Akari enjoys herself immensely. She believes that she will be eating luncheon alone while studying for her exams because none of her friends take their schoolwork seriously.

On the other side, we witness Sakuraza thinking a lot of things at once when Akari asks Sakura to join them for lunch. She believes that a picnic should not be held in the exam preparation area.

She makes the wager that the teacher will evaluate people who associate to her more harshly, therefore she doesn’t want to get involved with someone similar at this time of the year.