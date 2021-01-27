“Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic” Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Story Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, as you all know is one of the most popular anime series with its Season 3 on the way. As the number of anime lovers is growing, the anime content also increases. There are so many new and fresh anime series that are releasing every year. Today, we are going to talk about one such amazing and exciting anime series, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic.

About Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic is a Japanese fantasy anime television series with a large number of viewers and fans. All the series lovers should know that the anime series is based on a manga series that goes by the same name. Shinobu Ohtaka is the writer and illustrator of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic.

It was on July 3, 2009, when the first manga series did publish. While you should also know that the final volume of the manga series did publish on October 11, 2017. After only a couple of years, the manga series did get sufficient attention to create an anime television series.

The anime series did manage to grow quite a remarkable audience with the release of its first season. When the first season did release on October 7, 2012, it was not much popular. But gradually, the anime series did pick up the pace. The popularity of the anime, as well as its viewership, did increase gradually.

Along with many interesting characters and an exciting storyline, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic did manage to make its name among the most popular anime series.

Series creators and showrunners quickly got the series renewal as soon as season 1 was quite popular. That leads to the release of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic Season 2 on October 6, 2013. It was then the title of the anime series gets a little update and the series title changes to Magi: The Kingdom of Magic.

Due to the successful run of two seasons, the anime series also gets the 59th Shogakukan Manga Award for the Shonen category. Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic also has a spin-off adaptation that viewers loved to watch. We are sure that you will love to hear some more about what the anime series is actually about.

Well, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic will let you experience various things at once. There will be numerous scenes from Asian places. The series will mainly focus on the immortal and inspirational stories that are told in Asia. You all must have heard about the stories that are very well-known as Arabian Nights.

As far as we know about the chronological order of the story, you should know it. The events that did take place in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic and Magi: The Kingdom of Magic are 15 years later than Magi: Adventure of Sinbad. The series is all about a magical world full of wonderful places. There will be so many mysterious dungeons in which people are finding mouthwatering treasure and impeccable powers.

Almost thousands of people are following their journey to seek treasures in these dangerous and mysterious dungeons. But no person will ever come back alive after going into one of them.

The only thing that will come out will be rumors of how people will die in there. In the previous backdrop of the series, we have seen that Sinbad did manage to conquer the treasure and dungeons. But that surely did happen 15 years back than the current events in the anime series.

As of now, the anime series will reflect how Magi is the only person who can enter the mysterious and magical dungeons. Magi is who you can refer to as legendary and powerful magicians who have the potential to make kings.

The prequel series is all about Sinbad and his adventures. While Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic is about a young Magi named Alladin. The story keeps on getting more interesting with each season passing by.

The story keeps on getting more interesting with each season passing by.

Story Plot of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Everyone will surely know it now that the series is loosely based on the stories and tales from Arabian Nights. The events and incidents happening in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic and Magi: The Kingdom of Magic are taking place after 15 years of the events that did take place in Magi: Adventures of Sinbad. It will be possible for you to understand the story better if you have also watched Magi: Adventures of Sinbad. But it is not mandatory for you to watch the prequel series.

The story revolves around Dungeons that are not only dangerous but also with so many mysteries. The story plot mainly focuses on a young Magi who has a legendary name, Aladdin. Magi is a common name for the powerful magicians who have the power to make a king. A Magi can only enter the magical and mysterious dungeons. Somehow, Aladdin gets trapped in a cabinet like room for several years until he finally managed to find the escape.

Aladdin is a very kind and good Magi who happens to have only one wish. He wants to explore the entire beautiful world with his own eyes and experience a lot of new things that he has not seen. It is not so surprising to have such a wish after spending so many years in a room with no one but yourself. On his journey to explore the vast world, Aladdin did get a Djinn that goes by the name Ugo. It will be possible for Aladdin to summon Ugo with his flute that he plays amazingly.

Within a short period of beginning his journey, Aladdin did manage to get a merchant friend, Alibaba Saluja. Destroying a cart full of goods accidentally was how Aladdin met Alibaba, the owner of the goods cart. As Aladdin was now in debt, he was desperate to pay Alibaba for destroying his goods. It was then Aladdin gets the idea of conquering the nearby dungeon to get the treasure and repay his merchant friend.

Unbeknownst to Aladdin, he was going to begin a series of events that will lead the whole world to come at stake. During his journey in the Kingdom of Sindria, Aladdin did manage to get so many new friends who did help him defeat the evil enemies. He surely did manage to defeat Al-Thamein in Sindria who happens to be the evil lord. After restoring peace in the kingdom, Aladdin leaves Sindria only to go to Magnostadt.

As you can imagine from the name, Magnostadt is a mysterious place that powerful magicians rule over. When Aladdin enters the new land to sharpen his magic skills, a new war begins. Due to the great war, the entire world comes at a risk. So it was all over Aladdin to make sure to end the war in order to save the world from total destruction. The story will grow more thrilling and exciting as the second season ends.

Due to such an interesting and thrilling story plot of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, most fans are waiting for the third season. Undoubtedly, the next part of the anime series will be something that we all should be looking forward to.

What Do We Know About The Characters of Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic?

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic happens to be one such anime series that has lots of interesting and amazing characters that you will love to watch. There are so many adventures that Aladdin will go through. Also, each and every adventure will bring on some new friends and foes. But here, we are going to tell you about some of the main and leading characters that you are going to watch in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic Season 3.

Aladdin

Being one of the five alive Magi in the world, Aladdin is a young and powerful magician. In order to fulfill his desire and destiny, he sets on a journey to purge the evil from the world while exploring the vast and wonderful world. When Aladdin reaches Magnostadt, he gets entitled to the Red Magician. He excels at using flame and heat magic to defeat the evil and bad forces to save the suffering people.

Alibaba Saluja

Alibaba Saluja is a 17-year-old merchant friend of Aladdin who is a loyal friend and idolizes Sinbad. The royal blood courses run through the veins of Alibaba Saluja.

Morgiana

Morgiana is basically a descendent of a hunting tribe who was Jamil’s slave until Alibaba and Aladdin came to rescue her. She becomes a good friend and enrolls on a journey with Aladdin and Saluja with her tremendous powers.

That’s all folks. Are you excited to watch Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic Season 3? Comment Below!!