Kengan Ashura Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Netflix anime about martial arts, Kengan Ashura, will be back with a brand-new season. We had to wait a long time for the news, and we still have to wait a long time until the release. The anime series was made by Larx Amusement and is shown all over the world on Netflix. It is based on a manga series by Yubako Sandrovich with the same name.

Season 2 of the popular Wushu show Kengan Ashura was the best. Within a week of watching season 2, all of the fans are very excited for the next season and would like to know everything else about Kengan Ashura Season 3.

For those fans, we have put all the information about the renewal as well as the release date of Kengan Ashura’s third season in this article, so don’t skip anything and read it to the end.

Netflix is going through a lot of big changes, but they don’t affect the anime fan base as much as they do other groups. Season 2 or 3, depending on what Netflix says, of Kengan Ashura, is coming soon, as well as the launch date is now set.

Netflix is getting rid of a lot of its live-action shows right now, but the number of anime shows on the service seems to be growing ordinarily. Fighting anime fans are in luck right now, because both Baki Hanma summer 2, as well as Kengan Ashura Dabangg 3, are being made. On the formal Netflix Twitter account, the news was confirmed as true.

When the intervention anime series first came out on Netflix in 2019, it made a big splash. It shows people a world where business disputes are settled by putting warriors in deadly gladiator fights. It was very popular and had a lot of fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience gave it an 89% rating, and people wanted more episodes.

In the first part, we meet Ohma Tokita, a skilled fighter recruited by the Nogi Group to fight in these Kengan Annihilation fights for CEO Nogi Hideki. Ohma goes on a dangerous adventure as he moves up in the competition, but at the end of the first chapter, we learn that his reliance on his “Advanced” talent is killing him slowly.

Kengan Ashura Season 3 Release Date

There is, however, some interesting news. Thank goodness, the Netflix Anime account said that in August 2022 that season 2 would come out in 2023, but no exact date has been given yet.

Kengan Ashura Season 3 Cast

Below is a list of the voice talent for the English dub of the show.

Kaiji Tang for the story’s main character, Tokita Ohma.

For Cosmo, Bryce Papenbrook

Jun Kibayashi for Jake Green

For Lihito, Jonah Scott

Erika Harlaher for Akiyama

Todd Haberkom for Setsuna

Michael C. Pizzuto for Hideki

Keith Silverstein for Kazuo

Kengan Ashura Season 3 Plot

Ohma went up against Raian of the Kure clan in the second round of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament to end the second season of Kengan Ashura.

Ohma initially employed the Advance to stop Raian’s Removal technique, after seeing visions of his late teacher Niko, he used a modified version of the Niko Style to beat Raian.

Season 3 of Kengan Ashura will start right where Season 2 left off, with the third game of a second round between Wakatsuki and Julius.

A competition between the two people in the competition who are the best athletes. But Season 3 won’t end there. There will be twelve extra terrible battles that will decide who wins this same Kengan Annihilation Tournament in the end.

In the next book, which takes place two years ever since Kengan Ashura, the central protagonist is a combatant named Koga Narushima who’s attempting to establish a reputation for himself during the Kengan battles.

3 years before Kengan Ashura, Koga fought Tokita on the street because john did think the skilled combatant was being mean to him. Ohma seemed to have no trouble getting rid of Koga, even though they eventually became friends. All of this shows there are still a lot of places to discover on Earth.

The tale takes place in Japan during the Edo era. During this time, there were many places across the country where gladiators fought. Rich merchants as well as feudal lords would come to these places to bet on gladiators.

The story is mostly about Tokita Ohma, one of the finest gladiators and was known as “Ashura.” Big business owners, like Nogi Hideki, CEO of the Nogi Group, are impressed by how likely it is that he can beat his opponents.

On July 31, 2019, Kengan Ashura got its first episode on Netflix. Kengan Ashura is predicated on the manga series of the same name, which was authored by Yabako Sandrovich and drawn by Daromeon. The studio Larx Entertainment was in charge of making the TV version.

Netflix has the North American rights to show the anime. There are 24 episodes in Season 1 of Kengan Ashura. Part 1 of Kengan Ashura’s first season is set to air on Oct. 31, 2019. No news has been given about Kengan Ashura Season 2.

