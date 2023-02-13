Where to Watch The Glory season 2

The Glory fans are curious to know if there will be a second season of the show even before the first season is released. Its trailer is the cause. All fans are impatiently awaiting the premiere of The Glory since the series’ trailer is so fantastic.

The Glory’s second season will be released shortly after the first one, as the producers have previously said. This indicates that much of the work for season 2 of the show’s shooting has already been completed. They will undoubtedly wait a month or 2 for the critics’ and viewers’ evaluations.

The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo, had a spectacular first season, and on March 10, 2023, Netflix will debut its second and last seasons.

The focus of the tense vengeance thriller’s first season, which debuted on December 30, was Moon Dong-eun, a victim of bullying by a group of school kids led by Park Yeon-jin.

The former withdrew from school as a result of the vicious abuse, and she began planning how to get her attackers to stop. She accepted a position teaching kindergarten and intended to woo Park Yeon-spouse. jin’s

Song Hye Kyo’s The Glory quickly became the most popular video on the internet after its release towards the end of 2022. The program topped Netflix’s non-English Global top 10 ratings for the week of January 2–8, 2023, with more than 82,480,000 hours of viewing, demonstrating its immense popularity throughout the globe.

The cast of The Glory Season 2

The main cast members from The Glory will reprise their first-season roles for the second season of the show. It’s probable that the series’ cast may go through a few small changes as a consequence of the demands described in the script.

The Glory’s core cast also includes Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, Jung Ji- so as the younger Moon Dong-eun, Lee Do- hyun as Ju Yeo- jeong, Lim Ji- yeon as Park Yeon- jin, Shin Ye- eun as the younger Park Yeon- jin, and Park Sung.

The Glory season 1 Recap

Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) and Ha Do-yeong (Park Sung-hoon) found Moon Dong-apartment eun’s next to their spatial bungalow as the first part came to a close. Additionally, they discovered images of Park Yeon-infamous jin’s bully group taped to her walls, providing further evidence that Moon Dong-retaliation eun’s strategy was already in the works for a while.

The ladies get into a fight at the conclusion, which brings the first portion to a close and builds anticipation for season 2.

Moon Dong-eun can be seen staring to her left, tears welling up in her eyes as she concentrates her attention on something, in the recently released images for the second season of the television series.

Another image shows Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun) giving Moon Dong-eun a very serious gaze. Park Yeon-jin is on the phone with a serious caller in the third still.

The plot of The Glory season 2

It is reasonable to assume that Dong-strategy eun’s will succeed, but probably not without some bumps along the road and, perhaps, some reflection on the existential cost of retaliation (like missing out on decades of living).

We have known from the beginning, thanks to a very intricate series of flashbacks, that Dong-eun intends to make the lives of her bullies miserable while they are still on Earth (and fair enough — the harassment scenes taken by individuals were painful, some would make the argument gratuitously so), and that the strategy appears to involve going to turn the gang against one another. Death is too simple; the vengeful angel wishes them to endure similar suffering to hers.

Myeong-oh was the first person Dong-eun turned against; she persuaded him to steal DNA samples in order to establish Jae-innocence jun’s and disprove Do-young as the biological father of Yeon-kid. jin’s It seems that Dong-eun did not murder Myeong-oh, thus we must ascertain who did before the closing credits.

Cabin staff Next came to Hye-jeong, who agreed to help Dong-eun in exchange for being spared from her retaliation. Do you anticipate her solitude? Not us. Even though Hye-jeong was in some ways just as much of a victim of Yeon-jin as Dong-eun was, Dong-eun is not the kind of person to forgive.

Yeon-jin and Jae-jun, the two ultimate worst, have not yet seen the full brunt of Dong-fury, eun’s but when it does, we anticipate it will come in the shape of Ye-sol, their daughter, who is simultaneously the ideal target for them and astonishingly nice and lovely for the daughter of two outright sadists.

How many episodes of The Glory are there?

Each segment of The Glory is divided into eight episodes for a total of 16 episodes. Since there are eight episodes in each half of the season, the first half is already accessible.

Release Date of The Glory season 2

Netflix announced a March 10 release date for the second installment on January 18. According to a Netflix press release, scriptwriter Kim Eun-sook stated of the new season, “If you’ve seen Part One, you won’t be able to resist Part 2.” Part Two is startlingly intense and revivingly fulfilling.

Where Can I Watch Season 2 Of The Glory?

You cannot now view The Glory’s second season anywhere since it has not yet been released. The Glory Season 2 episodes are all available on Netflix after their release. On December 30, 2022, Netflix will release all of the first season’s episodes.