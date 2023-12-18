Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of the popular action-packed martial arts anime are agog about the impending release of Kengan Ashura season 2, part 2. The anime’s 3D computer-generated animation did a great job of bringing the manga to life, but some viewers were unhappy with the show’s speed and the hurried plot.

A devoted fanbase, especially among those who love the story and the interesting characters, has formed behind Kengan Ashura despite these complaints. Therefore, Part 2 of Season 2 of Kengan Ashura has quickly risen to the ranks of the series’ most anticipated episodes.

Much to the relief of Ohma’s legion of devoted followers, production on the second season of season 2 has already been greenlit for a 2024 premiere.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 Release Date

Just as we said before, the expected release window for Kengan Ashura season 2, part 2, in 2024 is probably going to be pushed back to early 2024. Record of Ragnarok and Baki, two of Netflix’s most popular anime shows, both follow this pattern with about the same amount of time between episodes. This assumption might be proved wrong, but it’s still the best guess given the data we have at the moment.

Kengan Ashura Story

Gladiator arenas have been operating in some form or another since the Edo period in Japan. Kengan fights, in which the victorious fighters do not use weapons, take place in these venues and are sponsored by rich merchants and company leaders. An ordinary Japanese salaryman named Yamashita Kazuo works for the Nogi Group.

One day, he sees two masked combatants engaged in a street brawl in an alley. After Tokita “Ashura” Ohma beat their last fighter in the street battle, Nogi Hideki, CEO of the Nogi Group, began to scout him. Ohma, whom Kazuo is forced to manage, spars with his opponents in various venues.

Hideki invites him to the Kengan Annihilation Tournament after he impresses wealthy businessmen with his remarkable knack for crushing his opponents. The most powerful and esteemed Japanese CEOs gathered for this event, with the prize of becoming chairman of the Kengan Association.

Ohma puts his might to the test as the tournament progresses, all the while dealing with the repercussions of his enigmatic past. Meanwhile, Kazuo has challenges in controlling Ohma and uncovering the real reason for his invitation to the tournament.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 Cast

In the second half of season 2, all of the actors will be back for more. Each character’s voice actor is listed here:

Ohma Tokita voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki

Agito Kanō voiced by Akio Ōtsuka

Ren Nikaidō voiced by Chiharu Sawashiro

Hajime Hanafusa voiced by Akira Ishida

Yoshinari Karo voiced by Atsushi Ono

Kazuo Yamashita voiced by Chō

Setsuna Kiryū voiced by Daisuke Namikawa

Adam Dudley voiced by Chado Horii

Rei Mikazuchi voiced by Daisuke Ono

Where to watch Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2?

Kengan Ashura: Season 2 Part 2 will be available exclusively on Netflix in the US, much like prior seasons. The streaming rights to the anime were purchased by Netflix before the debut of the first season.

We got twelve episodes out of the twelve on the same day, which was great, but we had to wait almost four years for a continuation because of it. That being said, Kengan Ashura is back and better than ever, and the last installment will be available to view on Netflix shortly.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Trailer

Bringing viewers back to the realm of brutal, unrestrained violence, the official teaser trailer for Season 2 of Kengan Ashura will be published on Netflix in July 2023. Ohma “Ashura” Tokita is back, and he’s got a whole new roster of enemies to take on, each with their unique strategies.

For the ultimate test of battle and martial arts, Ohma will now use all he has learned from his experience, both physically and emotionally, to confront merciless combatants who would do everything it takes to kill him.

When it comes down to it, Ashura is always the favorite, or at least that’s what his buddy and handler Yamashita thinks. Kengan Ashura Season 2 looks just as thrilling and action-packed as its predecessor, so brace yourself for an exhilarating ride. Fans of combat sports and martial arts action may like this series despite its graphic brutality because of how immersive its action scenes are.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 1 Review

While Ohma recovers from her injuries incurred in the first round of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament, Season 2 of Kengan Ashura focuses on the second round. To keep the excitement going and provide fans with jaw-dropping action, it sets up bouts involving several vicious combatants.

Season 2 likewise does an excellent job of developing its fighters and combat scenes. Because of how wonderfully it works, every single one of the combatants seems like the star of their very own episode.

When it comes to action anime balance, Kengan Ashura season 2 nails it. There are a few hiccups here and there, but overall, it moves ahead at a nice clip and is steady. The anime on Netflix creates compelling characters with distinct personalities and a diverse range of traits, which heightens the excitement leading up to the battles.