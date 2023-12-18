Blue Bloods Season 14: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 14 of Blue Bloods, one of CBS’s longest-running series ever, will be returning to the network, much to no one’s surprise. Blue Bloods has been airing since 2010, making it one of the most prominent detective and police series on network television.

Other notable examples are 9-1-1 and Law & Order, along with their countless spin-offs. The captivating characters of the Reagan family, who bring their unique talents to this fictitious rendition of the New York Police Department, are the major reason for this, as fans of the program can attest.

Season 13 of the popular show was a watershed moment for the Reagan family, with the return of beloved characters and big revelations. Because of these advances, the lives of law enforcement officers and their families may alter drastically, and some may even decide to pursue careers in fields other than law enforcement.

Everything we know about Blue Bloods Season 14 so far, including when it will return, who will be in it, and the narrative, is detailed below.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Release Date

Dear fellow lovers of Blue Bloods, mark your calendars! Blue Bloods’ return on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 10/9c has finally been announced by CBS after months of speculation!

It seems like we may have to wait until late February or perhaps early March for the new season to begin, so the fact that it will be airing on February 16 is a pleasant surprise. On the other hand, CBS will launch its entire midseason program after the Super Bowl, so there will be plenty of promotion leading up to the game!

About Blue Bloods

The Reagans are a family with deep roots in law enforcement, and their narrative is told via this series. The New York Police Department’s commissioner is Frank Reagan. Frank is married with three children: Danny, who is a detective for the New York Police Department; Jamie, who is a sergeant for the same department; and Erin, who is an assistant district attorney.

Joe, Frank’s second son (though later episodes make him seem older than he is), was engaged in an FBI investigation into a ring of corrupt New York City police officers called the Blue Templar when he was shot and killed in the line of duty by a corrupt officer. Henry, who is the father of Frank, is a retired New York City police commissioner and a former beat officer.

As a nod to the Reagan family’s prominent positions in New York City’s criminal justice system and to the American idea of a family who “bleeds blue” for the police force, the show’s title alludes to both the noble “blue-blooded” concept and the color blue used by the New York Police Department.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Cast

We do know that all of the main cast members of Blue Bloods are set to return for season fourteen, while nothing else is known about the forthcoming season. Those set to return for the upcoming fourteenth season include:

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Gregory Jbara as Garrett Moore

Robert Clohessy as Sid Gormley

Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko

Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco

Blue Bloods Season 13 Ending

Many long-absent Blue Bloods characters made triumphant returns in the 13th season finale. In response to the resurgence of serial murderer Dr. Walker, Danny (Wahlberg) reunites with investigator Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), who has been absent since the third season and now resides in a small town. Despite Jackie’s best efforts, Dr. Walker can fend him off and then runs away into the night.

The episode also has Erin (Moynahan) bring a formerly freed abuser to justice and finally condemn him to 25 years. Afterwards, she informs the media that she will not be seeking the position of district attorney.

The episode ends with the show’s signature family dinner, during which returning characters from earlier seasons make an appearance. Jack, played by Tony Terraciano, who was last seen in the season 12 premiere, and Nicky, played by Sami Gayle, who was last seen in season 11, are both guests at the dinner.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Plot

A sudden reappearance of Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) might be the first plot point in Blue Bloods season 14. Returning to her role as chief of police in Suffolk County, Curatola is reunited with her old colleague Danny to bring an elusive serial murderer terrorizing her community to justice.

It has been three seasons since we last saw her. In addition to the regular case-of-the-week storylines in which the NYPD solves difficult crimes, viewers may anticipate Erin’s potential professional advancement by campaigning for district attorney of New York.

Where to watch Blue Bloods Season 14?

While it’s true that streaming services are dominating the television industry at the moment, Blue Bloods proves that live TV still has a leg up. For the fourteenth time, Blue Bloods will be airing on CBS, its network television home. That doesn’t mean streaming won’t play a role at all; once Season 14 ends, the fourteenth season will likely join the previous thirteen on Paramount+.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Trailer

Season 14 of Blue Bloods will not have a trailer released until the launch date, which is still up in the air. We will, however, announce its availability here as soon as it becomes accessible.

Conclusion

The premiere of Blue Bloods Season 14 will air on February 16, 2024, according to CBS. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan have important parts in the drama, which recounts the Reagan family’s tradition in police enforcement. The Reagan family faced some unexpected circumstances in the season 13 finale, which laid the scene for season 14. Paramount+ and CBS will carry the next season, and the teaser has not been published yet.