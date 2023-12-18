Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second half of Yellowstone’s fifth and last season will be showing shortly, bringing the show back to screens. Fast and furious reviews began pouring in after the first season debuted in 2018. Among the several Yellowstone spin-offs produced by the Paramount Network are Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 1883, and 1923.

The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is the biggest ranch in Montana, and the lives of its owners, the Dutton family, are the focus of the series. The show’s plot revolves around the everyday life of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton III.

Also shown are their strategies for dealing with sly relatives, feuding neighbors, and bureaucratic red tape. Half of the last season aired in January 2023, while the other half followed in February. The main actor’s troubles and the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have caused the second half of the fifth season to be delayed.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Release Date

While we don’t yet have a launch date for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, we do know that it will return in November 2024, marking the second half of the fifth and final season. Still, the manufacturing timeline can make this changeable.

Episodes 1–8 of Season 5 are now streaming on Paramount Network, and Peacock Premium has all four seasons of Yellowstone accessible for streaming. So, if you haven’t caught up yet, you can do so right away.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Cast

While Kevin Costner’s return to the cast of Yellowstone season 5, part 2, is still out in the air, we can expect to see the return of the Dutton family and the ranch staff to wrap up the story.

Season 5 part 2 of Yellowstone, features the following actors:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Wendy Moniz-Grillo as Lynelle Perry

Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield

Forrie J Smith as Lloyd Pierce

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Jen Landon as Teeter

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Plot

The second half of Yellowstone season 5 will take place in the final episodes. In the first section, Beth is quick to tell John that they should eliminate Jamie after learning about the train station. Jamie is plotting with Sarah Atwood to initiate the situation.

As Rip guides the ranch laborers and their livestock to Texas in Yellowstone season 5, part 2, the Duttons may battle alone for the first time. This might set up a crossover with the 6666 spinoff, which is set to premiere in the fall.

John Dutton’s conservation easement proposal for the ranch might be trumped by Jamie and Sarah’s attempts to commercialize the land, especially with John’s attempted impeachment looming over the governor’s head.

Depending on how the Duttons’ intentions may affect the federal government’s decision to build a pipeline through the reservation, Broken Rock officials Chief Thomas Rainwater, Mo, and Angela Blue-Thunder could yet be able to change the tide. This paves the way for a devastating finale to Yellowstone, where many lives will be lost before the conclusion of season 5, part 2.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Trailer

We are anticipating the release of the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 trailer in October 2024. Assuming production is set to begin in the latter part of spring, we can only assume that there will be an abundance of raw material to edit by the time autumn arrives.

This is when the season’s second half is supposed to return; therefore, we’re expecting a teaser to leak a few months before the last episode airs.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episodes

There will be a total of fourteen episodes in Yellowstone Season 5, making it the longest season of the show since its 2018 debut. There was never a season with more than 10 episodes. Part one of Yellowstone Season 5, consisting of eight episodes, was broadcast from November 13, 2022, until January 1, 2023.

Part two of the season is still under production. When the program returns this summer, viewers will be able to see the second half of the six-part series. More information about the last six episodes of Part 2 of Yellowstone Season 5 will be available here soon.

Conclusion

There will be no continuation of Yellowstone after its fifth season. It has already been announced that season 5 will be the last one. Nonetheless, fans won’t have to wait long for prequels and spinoffs. Part 2 of Yellowstone’s fifth season will not be released until an official announcement is made. The show’s prior seasons are available for streaming on Peacock and Paramount Network for fans to enjoy in the meantime.