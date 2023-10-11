Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In April 2022, the third season of Kaguya Sama: Love is War, entitled “Ultra Romantic,” will be released.

The romantic comedy series debuted in January 2019 and garnered a massive fan base inside a couple of months.

Kaguya and Miyuki’s psychological struggle to subdue each other to confessing their feelings frequently ends up being amusing.

Accordingly, in Season 3, “Ultra Romantic,” everything will transcend the limits, as the title suggests.

The third season of the popular animation Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War now has a release date. The announcement was made through an additional teaser video nearly two years after the second season aired.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is an popular Japanese comedy romantic series created by Aka Akasaka. In 2019, A-1 Pictures launched the anime adaption of the series.

The first season of Kaguya-sama consisted of 12 episodes, and a second season followed in 2020.

Following the triumph of the initial two seasons, the company announced that a third season would be produced. A-1 Pictures finally announced on October 21, 2021, that the anime would return with a third season entitled Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic.

The original ensemble from one two seasons of the anime television program is returning for more entertaining episodes. The exhibition will debut at the Osaka Nanko ATC Gallery on April 29, 2022, and then travel to Fukuoka, Tokyo, and Nagoya at later dates.

In addition, it has been affirmed that the “world premiere decision” for Kaguya-sama Season 3 is going to be revealed on March 18, 2022, during a special world premiere event.

Aoi Koga, Makoto Furukawa, Konomi Kohara, Ryota Suzuki, along with Miyu Tomita will be present for the pre-screening and special discussion. How fitting that the announcement was made on Valentine’s Day 2022.

In addition, the anime television series will have its first exhibition within four Japanese cities, where they will display original illustrations, storyboards, and other animation-related items.

On October 20, 2021, a trailer for Season 3 of Kaguya-sama and a new anime key visual were released. The 10-minute-long teaser preview adapts the totality of manga chapter 110.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Release Date

It seems that a release date for the third season of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War will be revealed shortly after its announcement. The third season of Kaguya-sama Heart is War will premiere in April 2022.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Cast

Aoi Koga as Kaguya hinomiya

Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane

Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara

Ryōta Suzuki as Yū Ishigami

Yūki Takada as Rei Onodera

Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino

Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka

Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi

Sayumi Suzushiro as Kei Shirogane

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Trailer

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Plot

The most recent information indicates that there will not be a new season of Kaguya-Sama Love is War. Due to the fact that season 3 has recently aired, it is difficult to forecast the spoiler that this juncture.

Please stay in touch with us, as we will update this page as soon as we receive information about the upcoming season for Kaguya-sama Love is War.

The show has been reasonably faithful to Aka Akasaka’s manga up to this point. Due to this, the upcoming season is likely to incorporate more sequences from the origin material.

Aniplex’s most recent trailer for the third season of Kaguya-sama: Love Are we War features the new opening and concluding themes to feed the anime.

“GIRI GIRI” by Masayuki Suzuki and Suu will open the new episodes, while “Heart wa Oteage” by Airi Suzuki will conclude them.

In addition to previewing new tunes linked to the series, the promotional material provides information about the upcoming season.

It appears that viewers can anticipate arm grappling as well as additional comedic and embarrassing moments between the principal cast.

We speculate that Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 will air worldwide during the summer anime season of 2021.

The first season of the program broadcast in the wintertime 2019 block, while the second season aired in the spring 2020 block.

Therefore, it makes logical that Season 3 will be shown during the summer of 2021. Typically, it takes about a year from the end of one season to the beginning of the next.

During the “Kaguya-sama Wants to Tell You On Stage” special event on October 25, 2020, both the production of an original video animation episode as well as a third season were announced simultaneously.

The twenty-second volume of the manga was published with an OVA on May 19, 2021.

Kaguya-sama’s return for the third season of Love Is War is likely the most anticipated.

The A-1 Pictures-produced show is based on the famous manga series by Aka Akasaka, which is nearing the end of it.

Director Mamoru Hatakeyama, script supervisor Yasuhiro Nakanishi, character designer Yko Yahiro, composer Kei Haneoka, and studio A-1 Pictures all returned for the new season.

“Papa! Papa! Do! feat. Airi Suzuki” took place by Masayuki Suzuki, and “Kaze ni Fukarete” (Blown by the Wind) was performed by Haruka Fukuhara.

The première of one television anime occurred in January of 2019 and featured twelve episodes. The series was streamed on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and FunimationNow by Aniplex of America. In February of 2021, the company also released the cartoon series on Blu-ray disc.