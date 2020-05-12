Ariana Grande and Her New Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Dating

Share it:

After several relationships, the American pop singer Ariana Grande is now dating a real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The singer seems to have found her new romance with her new boyfriend. Ariana and Dalton confirm their relationship with kissing each other on a recent music video “Stuck With U“. Know more about where the duo’s relationship is heading.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Are Dating!!

Some few months ago, there was a viral video in which Ariana was kissing some mysterious man as per the reports by TMZ. Since then fans, followers, and media are trying their best to find about that person. There are multiple facts that confirm that the mysterious partner making out with Ariana Grande was Dalton Gomez. But no one can say it with proof until now as the latest video collaboration of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande proves it.

According to the sources, Ariana is dating the luxury real estate agent for several months. Their relationship news is howling all over the internet but still, there is no confirmation from the pop singer. It seems like Ariana Grande wants to keep her relationship private from past experiences. As soon as the news was out about Ariana and Gomez dating, Dalton did go private on his Instagram handle.

There are many posts on Instagram that Ariana put on her profile with the mysterious man who provenly is Dalton Gomez. So it seems like Ariana and Gomez are spending their quality time together during these quarantine days. After Ari and Pete did call their engagement off, both the exes did decide to keep their relationship status low profile.

Dalton Gomez is a luxury real estate agent who has been working for Aaron Kirma Group for 5 years. There is not much information known about Gomez if we compare to Ariana Grande, the most popular American singer. So fans are hoping for Ariana and Gomez to progress positively on their new relationship.

