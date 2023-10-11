KNY Demon Slayer Season 3 Swordsmith Village Arc Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The blockbuster anime returned with April 2023 with a brand-new story based on the Swordsmith Village arc of the original manga.

There have already been tremendous battle sequences, two horrifying Kizuki, and the introduction of intriguing new characters.

In case you need to catch up, however, here is everything you require to know about season three of Demon Slayer.

The final episode of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will conclude the compelling adaptation in the Swordsmith Village arc from the Koyoharu Gauges manga.

As anime continues to acquire popularity in the West, a companion feature film titled achieve the Swordsmith Village that arrived before the new episodes was a box office success in Japan as well as the United States.

The most recent season of Demon Slayer transports viewers to Japan’s Taish period, where the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado becomes a slayer within pursuit of revenge for the assassination of his family.

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll requested an English translation, despite the fact that some individuals will undoubtedly favor the original Japanese performances.

With that in mind, we have the release date and streaming time for the eleventh episode of the third season of The Demon Slayer in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

If you’re in a hurry to catch up or want to review Tanjiro’s journey thus far, we’ve compiled a fast guide for the Swordsmith Village arc.

Below, you will find information on release dates, cast, and the plot to date. With the Hashira eventually obtaining the upper hand, it is important to reflect on how far we’ve come since our initial hesitant strides into the village.

With the seemingly endless battle among Hashira and Upper Ranks coming to a close, it’s time to get ready for Sunday’s premiere of the next episode.

Demon Slayer is filled with engrossing drama, from colossal battles to heart-wrenching anime character backstories.

As we witness humans and demons battle to the end, each new encounter is more perilous and enticing than the last.

Fans of the television series are, therefore, eagerly anticipating the next adrenaline-inducing events that will be hurled at Tanjiro. Thankfully, Demon Slayer season 3 is now available.

Yes, it is opportunity to unsheathe your swords and prepare to witness the group behead a new set of creatures.

KNY Demon Slayer Season 3 Swordsmith Village Arc Release Date

Certainly not! As previously stated, the third season was renewed before the conclusion of the second. If history is any indication, we can anticipate the release of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc in late 2023!

KNY Demon Slayer Season 3 Swordsmith Village Arc Cast

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado

Akari Kitô as Nezuko Kamado

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito

Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka

Ai Kayano as Kanae Kocho

Reina Ueda as Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri

Daisuke Namikawa as Hotaru Haganezuka

KNY Demon Slayer Season 3 Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer

KNY Demon Slayer Season 3 Swordsmith Village Arc Plot

Upon entering the village, he is promptly brought before Tecchin Tecchikawahara, the local chief.

Tanjiro was informed by him that Hotaru had gone missing not long ago. He then transports Tanjiro to the village’s thermal springs, where he can speed up his body’s recovery.

In the Demon Slayer manga, the Swordsmith Community arc occurs immediately after the Entertainment District arc depicted in season 2 of the anime series.

Tanjiro makes his way through the Swordsmith Village in order to buy a new his sword, as Hotaru Haganezuka gets tired of repairing it.

For those who do not recall the previous chapter of the anime, the previous season of Demon Slayer concluded in Tanjiro and Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui making history by decapitating two upper-six members of the Twelve Kizuki, the demon siblings Gyutaro and Daki.

Tanjiro’s trusted demon-slaying sword was shattered during the epic combat, despite the fact that the Demon Slayer gang succeeded in unsettle the inner circle of the demon ruler Muzan Kibutsuji, which had been immovable for centuries.

“Thank you, Tokito,” addressed explicitly to Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira. Following Tanjiro’s advice, he engaged in combat with a massive fish, instead of following his standard protocol. However, this will presumably place him in Gyokko’s path.

This high-ranking demon has not yet displayed his full combat technique, but he will be a formidable opponent. The battle between Tanjiro, Genya, Nezuko, and the newest manifestations of Hantengu must also endure.

In the next episode, this fresh set of allies will be thrust into battle against entities of the highest order, bringing about widespread destruction and action.

Tanjiro barely survived his battle against Daki and Gyutaro, which will render battling demons of a higher rank more difficult.

In the second season of Demon Slayer, the protagonists, in addition Tengen Uzui and the sound of Hashira, penetrate the entertainment district in search of Tengen’s AWOL agents.

They soon learn that an entity covertly resides in and controls the entire neighborhood, using its inhabitants as pawns. This sets in motion a succession of action and detective plotlines that propel the show into uncharted territory.

Our protagonists conclude Season 2 by battling the demon siblings Daki and Gyotaro. Despite this, the demon-slayers emerge victorious with no significant consequences or injuries.

Due to their remarkable coordination and unpredictable movements, they prove to be an insurmountable opponent.

However, this victory is not ordinary. Daki was an Upper Moon Demon with a direct connection to the primary antagonist of Demon Slayer, Muzan Kibutsuji. Consequently, there may be severe consequences around the same time.