Candygram Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Need to Know

Since the John Wick series is already going on for more than eight years, it might be time for a female lead. Derek Kolstad, who made the John Wick movies and Splinter Cell, is working with the well-known streaming service ABC to make an action show with a female lead.

Katie Stone and Davie Daitch will write the series about a young woman who becomes an important part of the CIA team. Even though the series was revealed in late 2021, we are still figuring out if it is still being made. Below is a list of what we know so far about the upcoming concert.

Candygram Season 1 Release Date

We don’t know yet when and how soon the Candygram series is out. The show was announced in 2021, but we’ve not heard anything new about its development since then. It’s not likely that the show will start this year, though. The earliest you can expect it to start is in 2023. If the show doesn’t start by 2023, look for it to start in 2024.

Candygram Season 1 Cast

The cast again for the upcoming Candygram series hasn’t been updated yet, which is a shame. The creator wants to make a female version of John Wick, so we expect that the cast will be made up of women who have decided to act in action movies. Katie J.

The new show will be written by Stone and David Daitch, who will also be the show’s executive producers. Both of them have written other things, like the Shooter series. The series will be made by Derek Kolstad, who is known for making the John Wick movies. Kolstad will also be one of the show’s executive producers and Rebelle Media and 20th Television studios.

Candygram Season 1 Plot

In the Candygram series, a local girl finds out that she might be useful to the CIA team. Because when the CIA sets up a workshop throughout her town, the road woman quickly realizes that she may have skills that can help the CIA with their investigations. But working together takes a lot more job than she thinks.

She comes up with solutions in very unusual ways, and even though most of them break the law, the CIA will need to make a deal with her or risk losing an asset. Because the CIA has a great deal to lose by not partnering with the local woman and a lot to gain by doing so, they will have to agree.

Candygram Season 1 Trailer

A preview for the Candygram sequence hasn’t come out yet, and we don’t know when it will. Since the series was announced in 2021, we haven’t heard much about how it’s coming along. Because of this, we can’t say whenever a trailer or new trailer will be out.

If the Candygram series is already being filmed, the trailer shouldn’t come out until 2023. If not, it could come out in 2024 and even later, relying on how ready the person who made it is. While we wait for updates on the show, you could watch other John Wick shows on Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, or Prime Video.