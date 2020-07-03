Kaguya-sama: Love is War is the center of attention, a Kaguya cosplay goes viral

Share it:

Kaguya-sama: Love is War he was one of the few souls to air during the spring season and didn't stop because of the Coronavirus. Week after week, as it happened with the first season, the series has managed to grab more and more fans thanks to its characters and a relationship that continues to progress.

Pending a possible third season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, now a must considering the state in which Kaguya and Shirogane are located, fans continue to praise the episodes broadcast in the last few months. The fanbase has now increased dramatically compared to when the manga of Aka Akatsuki debuted on Miracle Jump.

Therefore now also on Reddit Kaguya-sama is really catching on and in the dedicated subReddit there are numerous fan art and themed creations. Among those that went viral, with over 6000 upvotes earned in a few hours, there is the Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay made by Babs. The girl actually dressed several times as Kaguya-sama: Love is War and on her Instagram page she presented other photos that became popular.

We have grouped them all down for you, starting from the photos uploaded to Reddit where we are presented with one Kaguya Shinomiya in the classic black Shuchiin uniform, then moving on to a photo where Kaguya uses her secret "ritual", new this season, and finally to a video where the cosplayer dances to the notes of Daddy Daddy Do.

Surely the studio will give us other memorable and viral episodes with an upcoming season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, as well as important developments that manga fans will already know.