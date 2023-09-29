Kagura Bachi Chapter 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi transported the readers in Chihiro Rokuhira’s traumatic past through a recollection.

It was disclosed that the deceased father, Kunishige Rokuhira, was murdered by three Hishaku sorcerers who broke into their home to take six enchanted Katanas he forged.

The protagonist desires vengeance against his father’s murderers and the return of the stolen weapons.

Kagurabachi, a prominent shōnen manga by Takeru Hokazono, debuted in Shūeisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine upon September 18, 2023.

It rose to prominence rapidly, surpassing Black Clover and Spy X Family in popularity after only one chapter. Now, readers anxiously await Chapter 2 of Kagura Bachi.

Even before the first chapter was released, the series was increasing on Twitter, and fans were comparing it to the most popular manga titles.

But what’s even more surprising is that, despite having only released its first chapter, the series has already surpassed a large number of renowned manga series and reached the fifteenth position on the Manga Plus website.

If you have not yet read Kagurabachi, the manga focuses on Chihiro, the son from the legendary swordsmith Kunishige Rokuhira. Chihiro lives contentedly with his father, who is a jovial and mischievous man.

Chihiro, traumatized as well as filled with rage over the death of his father, sets out to exact vengeance while wielding the final weapon ever forged by his father.

As evidenced by online discussions and accolades, the Kagura Bachi manga has grown into a popular topic among manga fans.

With the publication of chapter two, which has been planned for later this week, admirers now anticipate that the novel will crack the top ten.

Even before the second chapter was published, the series surpassed “My Hero Academia” by Kohei Horikoshi to secure the fifth spot on Shueisha’s MangaPLUS “hot list.”

This accomplishment demonstrates that the popularity of Kagura Bachi extends beyond its association with humorous parodies.

Kagura Bachi Chapter 4 Release Date

Kagura Bachi Chapter 4! will shortly be released in theaters, putting an end to the anxious anticipation for the next chapter of Kagurabachi. That’s correct! Chapter 4 of Kagura Bachi will be released this week on October 10, 2023.

Kagura Bachi Chapter 4 Trailer

Kagura Bachi Chapter 4 Plot

A juvenile child named Chihiro spends the day learning swordsmanship from his renowned swordsmith father.

He hopes to one day become a renowned swordsmith himself. The goofy father and the earnest son believed that these moments would continue forever.

Suddenly, however, a calamity occurs. It was an ominous, blood-soaked day. At this juncture in his existence, Chihiro and his weapon have only one objective: vengeance. The sword duel featured astounding action!

Caution, lovers of Kagurabachi! The fourth chapter appears to be another thrilling phase in this enthralling narrative.

People around the globe are captivated by this manga due to its captivating stories and characters. There is an abundance of action and plot twists that keep the reader wondering.

Some spoilers could not be available at this time, but you can be certain that they will have the most recent information and exclusive sneak previews. Let’s grab a cup of tea and delve into the thrilling realm of Chapter 4!

In the prior section of Kagurabachi, Chihiro Rokuhira pointed his sword at the Korogumi leader in order to learn more concerning the Hishaku group he was pursuing.

The supervisor felt threatened and had no option but to reveal his knowledge. Before he could reveal the secrets, however, his body contorted, and he transformed into an abhorrent tree-like creature.

Chihiro surmised that the members of the Hishaku group had planted a spell inside the leader, lest he ever betray him.

The chapter then transitions to a three-year reminiscence of the protagonist’s tragic past.

Apparently, three sorcerers attacked the Rokuhara Forgery and House in an attempt to capture six enchanted blades who Kunishige Rukuhira had forged.

With such a captivating introduction, Chapter 2 of Kagura Bachi is anticipated to reveal additional layers within this intricate story.

As Chihiro traverses the aftermath of the traumatic incident involving his father, the next chapter may illuminate the sequence of events that happened on that fateful day.

Kagura Bachi Chapter 2 may go deeper into the mythology of this world by elaborating on the Hishaku group’s objectives. Chapter 1 has effectively set the stage by demonstrating Chihiro’s unfathomable hatred for the Hishaku Sorcery group.

In addition, readers can anticipate knowledge regarding Chihiro’s burgeoning sorcery abilities, which may reveal more about his ancestry and the intrinsic abilities inherited from the Rokuhira family.