ONE PIECE: all crazy for Carrot in the new vyecos cosplay

In a rather clever way, Eiichiro Oda managed to open a debate within the community of ONE PIECE about the elusive 11th member of the Mugiwara. Currently, there are two heroines competing for the place and both characters are two faces that are now very popular with fans of the opera.

Waiting for the chapter 1009 of ONE PIECE, scheduled for its debut on April 4th, which will continue the battaglia di Onigashima against the two imposing Emperors, the debate on the identity of the last member of the Straw Hat crew continues online. The strongest hypotheses are two: Carrot e Yamato. If the latter has an extraordinary power on its side that would greatly strengthen the Mugiwara, on the other Carrot has already climbed aboard the Thousand Sunny and has accompanied the protagonists for several chapters already.

In this regard, an artist, a certain one vyecos, tried to reinterpret the girl with the features of a rabbit in a fascinating and faithful cosplay, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which imagines the heroine with all the various characteristics of the character. In the case, Carrot is portrayed in his Sulong form, or the transformation that Minks can have during full moon nights.

