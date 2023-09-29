Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 95 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Kaiju No. 8 is a Japanese manga series written and drawn by Naoya Matsumoto. It is also known in English as Monster #8.

Since July 2020, it has been serialized to feed free on the Shnen Jump+ application and website. Viz Media is licensing the series for North American dissemination in English.

In Japan, kaiju frequently assault the populace, and the Japanese Defense Force is assigned with eliminating them.

Childhood companions Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro swore to be members of the Defense Force after the destruction of their hometown by Kaiju as children.

Mina has become distinguished as commander in the Defense Force’s Third Unit, whereas Kafka has repeatedly failed the examination and is a member of Monster Sweeper Inc., whose task is to dispose in the monsters’ corpses after combat.

The release of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 93 is scheduled for September 1, 2023, and fans throughout the world are avidly anticipating this manga sensation’s cataclysmic confrontation.

This article will discuss Chapter 93’s release date, spoilers, unedited scans, and more. Join us as we explore the mysterious and action-packed world of Kaiju No. 8!

The lengthy battle between Kaiju No. 15 and Kikoru Shinomiya concluded with Shinomiya prevailing.

Chapter 85, ‘The Final Moment,’ focused on No. 15’s past: a girl who only wanted to be loved and acknowledged by No. 9’s father, and who only wanted to achieve No. 9’s aspirations, was constantly neglected by him; he even refused to look at her when she died.

Shinomiya’s elimination of No. 15 gave everyone new optimism, but it was short-lived as Sumida reported that Gen experienced trouble defeating No. 11. But Gin became ecstatic when Shinomiya called him and instructed him to demonstrate his genuine prowess.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 95 Release Date

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 95 will shortly be released, putting an end to the anxious anticipation for the next chapter. Chapter 95 of Kaiju No. 8 will be released this week on October 10, 2023.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 95 Trailre

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 95 Plot

Chapter 85 picks up where chapter 84 left off, after Kikoru Shinomiya strikes No. 15 with a decisive attack using ‘Squadron style axe technique sixth Daruma Dropper Ten Hit.’ It devastated her essence and severed her cranium.

She was no longer able to regenerate. As she was dying, the ideas started streaming in Shinomiya’s consciousness. Her memory dates back to when she was a young child.

Shinomiya was moved to weeping upon viewing the memory of No. 15. No.15 revealed that splicing into her made her realize something; she informed Shinomiya that her father was tough on her, but he also adored her; however, her father is different.

She is nothing but a puppet in his eyes. She began weeping as she vanished and stated that he refused and gaze at her despite her demise.

