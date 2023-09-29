Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

On March 5, 2018, Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most renowned Japanese manga series, was first published.

The first a handful chapters of the series have garnered immense popularity, and now the series has begun a new chapter.

Yeah! Chapter 240 has officially been published, and several chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 have already been broadcast.

After the premiere in the previous chapter, the fans of this series are anxious to know when Chapter 240 will be released, which is the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240.

Gege Akutami’s manga ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has been serialized in Weekly Shnen Jump since March 2018, with 23 tankbon volumes published as of July 2023.

Yuji Itadori, a high school student, joins a covert organization of Jujutsu sorcerers in order to defeat various threats posed by malevolent spirits that afflict humanity.

It is a sequel to Akutami’s previous work, ‘Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School,’ which was retroactively titled ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0′ and collected in December 2018 as a tankbon volume.

Jujutsu Kaisen, a thrilling Japanese manga series authored and drawn by Gege Akutami, is awaiting the release of Chapter 237.

Since December 2019, Viz Media has published Jujutsu Kaisen in print, and Shueisha has made the series downloadable in English on the Manga Plus website.

Chapter 237 of Jujutsu Kaisen is scheduled for release on Monday, October 2 at 12:01 a.m. JST. Following the apparent tragic death of Satoru Gojo within the previous issue, the series’ fanbase appears to be divided on a number of important issues.

These include, but aren’t restricted to, whether Gojo is genuinely deceased, whether anyone can currently defeat Sukuna, and if so, who can do so.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 Release Date

The eagerly anticipated release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 on October 22, 2023 has finally been announced.

The author has conveyed her appreciation for her readers’ continuous support and her delight at being able to eventually share this new chapter alongside them.

Now that the forthcoming chapter has been determined, supporters can note their calendars. In the most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, it will be fascinating to see how the plot progresses and what revelations readers can anticipate.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 Plot

Currently, there are no spoilers available for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240. However, based on the events of the previous chapters, this one will probably include even more unexpected turns and intense drama.

Fans of a series can always rely on the author to create unexpected plot twists and a compelling storyline.

During a flashback scene, the character Tsuki asks Megumi some profound queries about the passage of time.

Emi replied that she had been in a stupor for approximately one year and seven months. She continued on to explain how Tsuki’s present physical condition was caused by his protracted coma.

The chapter then seamlessly transitions into the ongoing discussion that Yuuji’s captivating speech ignited in the previous chapter.

During this discussion, Tsuki expressed grave concern regarding Gojo’s incarceration.

However, Megumi comforts and encourages Tsuki, advising her to calm her fears and waiting patiently for the conclusion of the perilous game of elimination.

In a moment of contemplation, Yuuji expresses his contentment with how things have transpired thus far. He enthusiastically anticipates the imminent rescue of Tsuki and Fushiguro and their happiness.

Yuuji envisions himself willing to devote his life from the Angel once Tsuki is rescued, and he relies on Sukuna’s assistance to satisfy the Angel’s vow to liberate Gojo from the prison realm.

Yuuji began to question whether this sequence of events had been predetermined from the start as a result of these notions. He doubts whether his heart should have vanished after rescuing Fushiguro initially.

Yuuji concludes his introspective musings by expressing his gratitude to Megumi and Gojo for allowing him to play such a crucial role in the unfolding events.

Fans anticipate that Chapter 240 will continue the enthralling narrative that has made this series so popular.

The previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen left fans on the edge of their seats, and they cannot wait to read Chapter 240 to find out what transpires next.