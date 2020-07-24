Kafka: Classics in comics, Franz Kafka seen by Nishioka Kyodai

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When we talk about Japanese comics we often hear "stylistic approval". The imprint left by the great masters of the manga, first of all the titanic Osamu Tezuka, is undeniable: a simple trait, with few frills; few thin or thicker lines; large and expressive eyes, sinuous lines, humorous deformations, graphic conventions; simple and exciting stories. This is, in short, what we immediately identify today as a "manga", what still makes it lucky today for aesthetic and production reasons. The fact that the Japanese comic mainstream having certain characteristics, however, must not make us fall into the error of ignoring everything that comes out of the consumer market, as we instinctively do with things that are beyond our daily experience.

Nishioka Kyodai is the stage name of a duo of brothers, Satoshi and Chiaki Nishioka. He was a screenwriter, she was an (extraordinary) designer: active since the late 1980s, the two brothers immediately entered the wake of the "alternative" comic strip of authors such as Sasaki Maki and, inspired by western fairy tale illustrations and morbid fantasies by De Sade, have been able to earn a space in the mass-marketed Japanese market and in the hearts of thousands of readers, giving birth to masterpieces such as Travel to the end of the world and the uncanny The child of God. In this volume, entitled Kafka – Classics in Comics published by Dynit Manga, the two Japanese artists meet the stories of one of the giants of the past century: Franz Kafka.

An impeccable selection

Those who know the style of Nishioka Kyodai will not be surprised by the existence of this volume, which sees the meeting between the (peculiar, uncanny) sensitivity of the authors of The Child of God and the titanic stature of what has been called the most important narrator of the twentieth century. In this volume we find nine of the most famous and celebrated stories of the Prague writer transposed.

The worry of the family man, originally published in 1919 in the collection A country doctor (one of the few works that Kafka published in life) is a very short text with a surreal content.

Much of the story focuses on a sentient pet called Odradek, a creature that has been able to fascinate authors like Borges, Landolfi, Mari, and which was mentioned by Hideo Kojima in Death Stranding. From a graphic point of view, the anger of the family man abounds in surreal geometries and landscapes. At this first, fulminating text follows the fundamental The metamorphosis, a real cornerstone of twentieth century literature.

Published as an independent text in 1915 and of which there are dozens of comic, cinematographic and theatrical adaptations, The metamorphosis tells the story of a traveling salesman, Gregor Samsa, who finds himself one fine morning transformed into a huge insect. More than Gregor, who accepts the mutation with all the placidity of a weak and alienated character, the story follows the violent reactions of his family, suddenly deprived of their support. The graphic rendering of this masterpiece, which inspired one of the most beautiful lessons of Nabokov, will surprise some readers and delight many Kafka fans.

After this, which is the longest of the collection, other short stories follow. The Knight of the Bucket is an anguished and highly allegorical text, published on Prager Presse in 1921 and rendered by the Nishiokas with very subtle signs on dazzling white plates that make the icy Prague winter well. The extraordinary follows Jackals and Arabs, perhaps the best of the collection from a graphic point of view: contained in the aforementioned collection A country doctor, Jackals and Arabs elicits the subtly dreamlike origin of the Kafkaesque material and contains some of the most beautiful tables in the volume.

Even the next A fratricide it comes from the aforementioned collection of 1919: it is a curiously realistic text, however much a Kafkaesque tale may be, which the Nishiokas render impeccably graphically. The vulture it comes instead from the posthumous collection During the construction of the Chinese wall, which was assembled by the friend and literary agent Max Brod in 1932, contravening the request of Kafka himself who on his deathbed had asked him to destroy his work. The vulture is the evident representation of a bloody dream and as such the Nishiokas decide to show it to us, in a cold and empty nightmare room.

A The Vulture follows A country doctor, a story of ferocious restlessness in which the sense of powerlessness towards destiny predominates. Published in the collection of the same name in 1919, the first-person account sees the figure of a weak, old doctor led to travel under the snow to meet a young patient. He will clash with the impossible expectations of his clients and leave his maid Rosa at the mercy of a mysterious foreigner.

A faster it comes from the collection of the same name and is evidently one of the favorite texts of the Nishioka, who have been able to suggest the disturbing subtext. In the penal colony published in 1919, it merges the totalizing absurdity of power with messianic suggestions: the machine at the center of the story is visually rendered by the Nishiokas with surgical precision and appears to the reader as an artifact coming from the deepest layers of the nightmare.

At the end of the volume there is an afterword entitled About the metamorphosis, where we can find some clues about their approach to Kafkaesque texts.

These nine stories represent a reasoned selection of the Prague writer's work: it is difficult to separate the best from the worst when it comes to Franz Kafka but we can say that Kafka Classics in Comics contains several absolute masterpieces, the major ones perhaps lacking only the Description of a battle and During the construction of the Chinese wall.

Represent the unrepresentable

There is much to say about the way in which the Nishioka brothers have decided to approach, containing it graphically, the inexhaustible Kafkaesque matter. First of all, as they reveal themselves in the afterword About the metamorphosis, behind the production of Kafka – Classics in Comics there is a real study, a non-trivial analysis of the textsThe study of the Nishiokas is not limited to Metamorphosis, of course. The Vulture is also not a simple text to adapt. Critics have identified in the term Geier ("vulture" in fact) used in the text a derogatory reference towards the Germans, however this trivial symbolic reading is missing in the graphic adaptation, and rightly since the term Geier was chosen by Brod himself and it is legitimate to doubt the intention of Kafka. The Nishiokas make the narrator's tormented feet in the form of a kind of abyss dotted with white (a night sky? A cosmic void?), A chasm that also refers to the empty eyes of the protagonist and that will eventually swallow everything.

In addition to this very short masterpiece, a certain degree of study is also noted in the country doctor and in particular in the way in which they have chosen to show us the wound of the dying boy: not a pink and wormy laceration but a kind of toothed chasm, perhaps a reference to the phrase "I should read, I believe, only books that bite and sting" from one of Kafka's many letters. When Satoshi and Chiaki Nishioka want to make restlessness, represent the unrepresentable that constitutes the backbone of the whole Kafkaesque work, they always or almost always choose geometric figures. The cleanliness, the sharpness, the precision, the straight lines that separate immense empty spaces: here is the horror for the Nishiokas. And this style fits perfectly with Kafkaesque tales.

Abyss

As you can guess, we believe that Satoshi and Chiaki Nishioka have done an excellent job of synthesis between their own style and that of Kafka. The use of captions, which could appear superabundant, is necessary for the rendering of Kafkaesque atmospheres and where they can the Nishiokas always manage to balance with splendid silent tables. The simple drawings, which as far as human figures are concerned with a western infantile aesthetic, lend themselves well to telling stories that always have a parabolic and fairytale aspect.

The persistent geometries add restlessness to the already evident restlessness, as in the Faster, in which the Nishiokas abandon the graphic simplicity by producing tables that explode with lines, rhombuses, squares, circles.

Among the very few defects, there is a very slight and perhaps inevitable tendency to use didactic expedients, such as when in Il cruccio del padre di famiglia they choose – perhaps unwittingly following the critical vision of Willi Goetschel – to represent the little Odradek as a Jewish star, assigning to the inconceivable animal a cultural / religious meaning that can hardly belong to Kafka, a Jew, yes, but an atheist, socialist and Darwinian, whose poetics overlooked the universal.