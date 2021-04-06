JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure confirms new anime with Stone Ocean

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been promoting the “biggest event in franchise history” with Joestar The Inherited Soul for months now, and has earned this status by confirming that David Production is currently working in the temporada 6 con Stone Ocean.

Following the hija de “Stardust Crusader” Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne is ready to walk in her father’s shadow as a Stand user whether she likes it or not. Following the conclusion of Golden Wind and the adventures of Giorno Giovanna, anime fans have been waiting for some time for season six to finally be confirmed.

What is JoJos Stand Ocean about?

For those who may not be familiar with the history of the Stone Ocean, this follows Jolyne Cujoh being framed for a crime she did not commit, with her boyfriend essentially blaming a murder on Jotaro’s daughter.

Parte 6 – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure “Stone Ocean” (Foto: @anime_jojo)

Blessed with a Stand in Stone Free, the main protagonist must now navigate her way through a deadly prison in order to save not only her own life, but also the life of her father, who is currently besieged by a plan that was formulated. by Dio Brando.

The Stone Ocean story will definitely be one of the craziest arcs in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure since the anime began following the Joestar family from the beginning of Phantom Blood, hosting some incredible Stands that are run by both heroes and villains.

Stands like Foo Fighters, Kiss, Marilyn Manson The Debt Collector, Diver Down, Weather Report, and Bohemian Rhapsody are just a few of the beings that Jolyne will come across, and they all have the craziest powers compared to the Stands we’ve ever encountered. seen in the action series until now.

With the confirmation of Stone Ocean, there are still two other arcs of the manga’s story to be adapted in Steelball Run and JoJolion that will take the series to a completely different situation. The Truth News will share all future JoJos updates with you.

