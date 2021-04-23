39 series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Filmin, Movistar + and Disney +

Friday, Day of the book, and it is time to review the news that the main platforms of streaming they have prepared for this weekend of the Oscars 2021.

As we heat up and make our baton, we are going to see the 39 series, films and documentaries that arrive from today to Sunday on Netflix, Filmin, HBO, Movistar +, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video.

‘Shadow and bone’

The new great bet on Netflix’s fantasy is the adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s novels that presents us with a world fragmented in two and separated by a mysterious barrier called Shadow.

Premiere on Friday on Netflix

‘Heroes: silence and rock & roll’

Alexis Morante dusts off vinyls and puts himself in the position of narrating in a documentary the rise of one of the most popular rock and roll groups that Spain has produced: Héroes del silencio, a band led by Enrique Bunbury.

Premiere Friday on Netflix

‘Stath Lets Flats’

After being seen at festivals, Filmin premieres an absurd sitcom starring a disastrous real estate agent who has to find his place in London’s increasingly competitive (and absurdly expensive) apartment rental market.

Oscar Gala 2021

As every year, we have the great cinema date with the Oscars 2021 delivery gala. Movistar + is responsible for broadcasting the ceremony in Spain during the early hours of Sunday to Monday with live programming from just before midnight on Movistar Estrenos .

Premiere on Sunday at Movistar +

All premieres

Netflix

‘Heroes: silence and rock and roll’ (Friday)

‘Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Warp”‘ (viernes)

‘Shadow and bone’ (Friday)

‘Shadow and bone. Afterparty ‘(Saturday)

‘Spider-man: Far From Home’ (Sunday)

Of the movie

HBO Spain

‘A black Lady Sketch Show’ T2 (sábado)

‘The never ending story’ (Friday)

‘Eternity’ (viernes)

‘LEGO DC Shazam !: Magic and Monsters’ (Friday)

‘Justice League in Action’ S1 (Friday)

Movistar +

Oscars 2021 Awards Ceremony (Sunday to Monday)

‘Tenet’ (Friday)

‘Yul Brynner: The Magnificent’ (Sunday)

Others

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Smoke and mirrors is what we find in the second installment of the wall-crawler played by Holland. A good film that closes phase 3 with an adventure with Venice in a luxurious setting. A good superhero film that vibrates throughout its footage.

Premiere Sunday on Netflix

