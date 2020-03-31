John Turturro talks about his role in the tape

Share it:

With the production of 'The Batman' suspended before the imminent danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems that at least we have managed to get something good out of all this, and that is that the stars of the film have just bought a little more time to explore their characters. In a recent interview with The Inquirer, actor John Turturro revealed some details about his role in the movie.

"I give life to the bad guy"Turturro said to the media. "I loved 'Batman' growing up, but I'm really a fan of El Zorro (laughs). So there is no Batman without Zorro. When I was 5 years old, I thought it was a Zorro with a sword, I had a stick with which I would hit my father all the time. Later, when Batman appeared on television, it was a great hit, I read some comics and now my children always read DC comics. "Turturro explained. "So I played with them for years. Also, I like Matt Reeves, the director, and it's an interesting cast. "





While these statements have not revealed much about how Turturro will portray one of Gotham's best-known mafia figures, his words convey to us the great appreciation he seems to have for the Dark Knight. Let's remember that the actor will get into the skin of Carmine Falcone, character known to every fan of the Batman universe, since it is the Gotham organized crime leader, a regular character in the comics who also had his appearance in the Nolan trilogy.

Although surely delayed, initially we were going to be able to enjoy 'The Batman' on May 25, 2021.