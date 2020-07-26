Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks about the new episodes announced by surprise

Share it:

In a surprise move, AMC has announced new episodes of the tenth season of The Walking Dead 10 and now Negan's interpreter pronounces on the matter.

The season finale that we all expected will therefore not be a real ending, given that the tenth season will have six more episodes, most likely aired during the first months of 2021. This will further push forward the eleventh season, but the fact remains that these mysterious new episodes will have to be shot:

"I don't think anyone knows exactly how we're going to do it, I think there's a discussion going on about it, but I bet that we are all super ready to go back to work, ca ** o" Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed to ComicBook.com.

Khary Payton (King Ezekiel) also confirmed his enthusiasm: "We are all anxiously looking forward to returning to work. It's just a matter of security." The actors would then be ready to resume roles, and we can speculate that if the new episodes have been announced it means that the producers have done their math and that shooting shouldn't be too far away, also considering that many productions are returning to function.

The return of old TWD acquaintances was then revealed, and the authors are likely to have something interesting in store, which they can return attention to the series after the delay due to the pandemic.