Jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli dies of coronavirus

New York, April 2 (EFE) .- The illustrious jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli died this Wednesday at the age of 94 after eight decades of a prominent artistic career in which he played for presidents and with important music figures such as Paul McCartney or Frank Sinatra, local media reported on Thursday.

Pizarrelli, a member of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, died at his residence in the same state after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his daughter Mary Pizzarelli announced, although he did not confirm that he had lost his life to the virus.

My father was a mentor to so many professional and amateur guitarists. Always giving advice, always encouraging, always in harmony, "said his son John Pizzarelli, who inherited his father's profession.

"I did not aim to be the person who led the band. I was happy being within the band, supporting the entire organization," he added, while noting that "some kind of tribute will be held as soon as we can get closer to less than two meters each ", referring to the social distancing imposed to try to stop the coronavirus.









Bucky Pizzarelli worked on important pieces by great figures such as Ray Charles' "Georgia on My Mind", Janis Ian's "At Seventeen", and Bryan Hyland's "Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini".

Paul McCartney also wanted to work with him on his 2012 album "Kisses on the Bottom", and also collaborated with Frank Sinatra, for whom he played on his 1968 tour, as well as Les Paul, Benny Goodman, Miles Davis, Tony Bennett or Nat King Cole.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, in 1926, Pizarrelli's career began after returning from World War II, and he went on to play in the White House for two presidents, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

We have lost one of the greats. Rest in peace Bucky Pizzarelli, the man of the seven strings and one of the most beloved jazz guitarists of all time, "the Jazz told the Lincoln Center in New York on social media.

