Is Ace Ventura When Nature Calls On Netflix?

Ace Ventura:

When Nature Calls is a 1995 film sequenced to 1994’s Ace Ventura:

Steve Oedekerk directed Pet Detective, who also served as a writer and producer. The film co-starred Courteney Cox, Sean Young, and Jim Carrey (who reprised his role as the title character).

This time out, Ace is called upon to find a sacred bat that has been stolen from an Indian village in Africa by a Las Vegas casino owner hoping to use its blood during an upcoming solar eclipse to achieve immortality.

In contrast with the first film, it received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success nonetheless. It ended up grossing over $107 million worldwide, which was still $37 million less than the first film.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls is available on Netflix everywhere except Japan and South Korea.

People with Netflix can watch it here:

Ace Ventura:

When Nature Calls is available on hulu.com only in the following countries:

United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Iceland, and Sweden.

The film is not streaming anywhere else, though.



Is ace Ventura when Nature calls on Hulu:

Ace Ventura:

When Nature Calls is a 1995 American comedy film and the sequel to the 1994 Jim Carrey film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the film was directed by Steve Oedekerk. He also co-wrote the script and the series creator Tom Shadyac and Jack Bernstein.

Warner Bros. Pictures distribute it under their Warner Bros. Family Entertainment label. Unlike the first “Ace Ventura” movie, this film does not focus on pet detectives but rather Nature at its most extreme through various animal issues.

The plot follows Ace Ventura helping animals of all kinds in distress, including an orangutan who just escaped from a zoo that killed his mate, a baby elephant chained to railroad tracks being about to be hit by a train, and his discovery of a plot to kill all members of the U.S. Congress who voted in favor of the “Leisure Life and Accident Insurance Company’s Cat Care Bill,” that would give protection for house cats through an amendment added to the Endangered Species Act.

In addition to this theme, Ace must solve the murder of a big game hunter after he is found dead in a suitcase full of money at Animal Kingdom, a safari-themed amusement park run by billionaire philanthropist Oswald Kaine (James Coburn).

Ace Ventura 2:

