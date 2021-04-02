Planet Manga presents Death Note Complete Edition: the complete saga in a single volume!

In case the Steelbox di Death Note presented in January was too cumbersome for you, you will surely be happy to know that Planet Manga has just announced a new edition of the manga masterpiece by Tsugumi Oba and Takeshi Obata, this time enclosed in a single, colossal Volume.

Death Note Complete Edition is the new edition presented by Planet Manga, available for preorder from May 2021 and shipping starting from the successful month. The single volume will include the beauty of 12 tankobons of about 200 pages each plus an extra chapter unpublished in Italy, for a total of nearly 2,500 pages. The price was not disclosed at the moment.

Death Note was serialized from December 2003 to May 2006 in Japan, on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Planet Manga brought the series to Italy in an edition of twelve comfortable volumes, plus a thirteenth special with background, interviews with the authors, character sheets and much more. At the moment it is not clear if the Complete Edition will also include this last Volume or not, but we will surely receive a response once the May issue of “Preview” is published.

In the meantime, we remind you that in case you are looking for more news from Planet Manga you can take a look at the best releases scheduled for 2021, among which the Complete Edition of 20th Century Boys stands out.