In an interview with Infobae, the Colombian writer and translator told how a book by the architect Adolf Loos became the inspiration for his novel, in which a scientist leads the project of a recreational drug that is accessible to all social classes but that only it has an effect on women. "We live in a world where design has helped naturalize fascism," he says.
Interview with Vicente Del Bosque: how to handle egos, why Messi "is the best of all time" and the defeat of his Real Madrid against Boca in 2000
July 11, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- Interview with Vicente Del Bosque: how to handle egos, why Messi "is the best of all time" and the defeat of his Real Madrid against Boca in 2000
- Devolver Digital: follow the conference on Twitch with us tomorrow at 20:00
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris: how to get avatars and skins for free on PS4, One and PC
- Dark Souls 3: assault rifles and characters from Resident Evil, here are the latest mods
- The Cycle: a free 35 euro package for everyone on the Epic Store
- Rocket Arena: a video introduces us to all the heroes of the EA shooter
- Empyre: the writer talks about the consequences on the Marvel universe
- Super Mario Bros on NES: an old copy becomes the most expensive game ever
Add Comment