Inhuman Kiss 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Inhuman Kiss, also called Krasue: Inhuman Kiss, is indeed a supernatural horror movie from Thailand that came out in 2019 and was guided by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri.

It was chosen to represent Thailand at the 92nd Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film, but it did not get a nomination.

In Thailand in the 1940s, a krasue has a normal life during the day, but her head comes off at night to look for flesh and blood.

On March 14, 2019, the first portion of Inhuman Kiss was shown. Fans of Inhuman Kiss can’t wait for the second portion and want to understand more about the next book in the series.

We know you’re excited, so here’s everything you need to know about the second section of Inhuman Kiss.

Encripta bought the rights to the movie for Latin America, South America, as well as the Caribbean Basin outside of the US. Kinologistika bought the rights for the CIS.

Cambodia and Laos (Westec), Vietnam (Mockingbird), Malaysia and Brunei (Suraya Film), Indonesia and Myanmar (Shiva), and Singapore have all signed contracts (Clover Films).

TV commercial filmmaker Paphangkorn Punchantarak is making his first movie as a director, and The Girl From Nowhere star Chanya McClory is in it.

It’s about a man with strange genes and a woman who is half-demon. Both want to be loved. One of the most popular Thai movies of 2019 was called “The First Inhuman Kiss.”

Inhuman Kiss 2 Release Date

The first portion of Inhuman Kiss has been announced and debuted on April 14, 2019. It took 122 minutes to finish.

The second part of Inhuman Kiss, called Inhuman Kiss 2, was finished in 2022. It will be shown in theatres in Thailand on March 30, 2023.

Inhuman Kiss was recently picked up for a second season, which the film studio announced by letting the media know when it will come out. And the team stated that the forthcoming Inhuman Kiss 2 was going to be approximately 130 minutes long.

The Inhuman Kiss 2 will come out on March 30, 2023. This is a sure thing. The wait is over for die-hard fans.

Hold your horses, mark this date on your calendar, as well as cancel everything to give the new movie, Inhuman Kiss 2, a warm welcome.

Inhuman Kiss 2 Cast

And although Inhuman Kiss 2 hasn’t been announced yet, it might have the same actors as Inhuman Kiss 1. It will have these things:

Phantira Pipityakorn as Sai

Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang as Noi

Sapol Assawamunkong as Jerd

Surasak Wongthai as Tad

Inhuman Kiss 2 Trailer

Inhuman Kiss 2 Plot

At the beginning of the movie, there are four kids named Jerd, Sai, Noi, as well as Ting. They play “hide and seek” in the forest.

Noi as well as Sai decide to conceal in the house where the spirit of the a Krasue who protects the forest is said to live.

Inside the box helen chooses to hide in, Sai meets a Krasue. The scene moves quickly forward to when the friends are teenagers. Sai as well as Jerd are all in Thailand, and Noi is going to medical school in Bangkok.

During World War II, all of Thailand’s nurses have disappeared to Bangkok to take care of the wounded. Sai goes to local hospital to take care of the wounded.

Everyone but her knows that Jerd does have a romantic interest on her, but she doesn’t know it.

She finds Noi in the forest, and they get back together. They start to love each other again. Noi as well as the tribe from his home town have arrive to Sai’s town to hunt a krasue, it turns out.

The leader of the tribe tells everyone that a female krasue can transform a female human into the a krasue, while a male krasue (called a “krahang”) goes through a lot of pain when he first turns into a krahang, and there is a good chance that a krasue will eat his guts.

She sees blood stains on helen bed every day, and as time goes on, they get bigger and darker. One day, she screams in pain and looks down to see her head flying away from her body.

She now looks like a Krasue. She leaves her house to hunt for food and eat. After getting sufficient meat, she comes back to her human shape.

Noi sees this and helps Sai get food, which brings them closer together. As a result, Sai starts to pay less attention to Jerd.

Later, it turns out that Jerd knew helen was a Krasue the whole time and just joined the tribe of Krasue hunters to trick them.

When the leader of the tribe, who is additionally a krahang, finds out that Jerd has been disloyal, he did turn Nerd into a horrible krahang.

When Sai goes to see Jerd, he begs woman not to depart him because she was planning to leave with Noi that night to go to Bangkok.

Sai’s dad takes her to a movie theatre on the edge of the village to disprove the rumours that she turns into a krasue at night.

The monk Noi has been listening to for all this time says that a krasue, who was once married to a krahang, got involved with such a person who made helen pregnant.

The Krahang was so angry that he killed the both Krasue and the person to get back at them for breaking his heart.

So, it is fate that each and every krahang will become infatuated with such a krasue as well as kill her by ripping helen heart in two.

This makes it seem like Jerd could perhaps kill Sai. When the villagers see Sai change into a Krasue, they are shocked and start shooting at her. At the same time, a mad Jerd comes to kill Sai.

Noi tells Jerd that she’d been his friend first, so he shouldn’t kill her. Jerd decides to not kill her, however the angry leader of his tribe kills him and is about to kill Sai when the monk kills him.

It turns out the krasue who turned Sai into the a krasue had been actually the monk’s wife, who had been helping Noi all along.

He helped Noi as he had locked his wife inside a box inside the forest to stop her from dying, and he didn’t want Sai to die the same way.

Sai and Noi both lead to the river, which leads to Bangkok. But it’s too late. The villagers have already thrown away her body.

Noi still thinks she can save her because she has her head. The happiness will not last long, though, because Jerd’s parents shoot Sai in the head and kill him.