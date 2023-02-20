Party Down Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Party Down is an American sitcom that aired on the Starz network in the USA in 2009 and 2010. It was mostly created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, as well as Paul Rudd. The show is about a group of Los Angeles caterers who want to make it big in Hollywood.

Don’t contact it a reboot, because cult comedy strikes Party Down is not starting over. Instead, season 3 of Party Down picks up the story ten years after the last episode.

Party Down started on Starz in 2009 and ran for a second season before being canceled because of low ratings, even though it got good reviews. There may have also been a factor in the fact that some of the original cast left to be doing shows that’d make them famous.

For longtime fans of the show, it’s good news that everyone is back together for the new season. Here’s everything you need to understand about the third season of Party Down.

Yes, Starz affirmed in 2021 that there will be a third season of Party Down, so we won’t have to wait too long for new episodes. But if you want a quick review: The show is about a gang of aspiring actors who collaborate at a catering company in Los Angeles.

In each episode, the team caters for a different event, like a fundraiser for a preschool or a Sweet 16. And now, after a few years, fans can grab up with the team. So, when do the new ones come out? Who is coming back to the cast? Find out by reading on.

We haven’t seen the actors-turned-caterers with pink bow ties in the cult comedy series Party Down for more than a decade.

No one would blame you if you thought that the Season 2 finale of Party Down in June 2010 would be the last time we saw Adam Scott, Ken Marino, as well as the rest of the cast together. However, after a very long time, the six wisecracking actors are back.

That’s right, we’ll soon be turning on Starz to witness the Group Down reemergence like it’s 2009 yet again and like the last few years never happened.

Here are a few quick things we understand about the upcoming return of the religious movement comedy series regarding struggling actors in Hollywood who find a new way to make a living.

Party Down Season 3 Release Date

On June 30, 2010, Starz pulled the plug on Party Down. Even though critics liked the show a lot, Nielsen ratings were really low. People thought that having lost Jane Lynch to Glee and Adam Scott to Recreation were also reasons why the show had to end.

In November 2021, the network decided to bring the show back with six new episodes. The first episode of season 3 is set to air on Feb 24, 2023.

Party Down Season 3 Cast

Scott will play Henry again, along with Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally, who were also in the first season. Deadline says that Lizzy Caplan, who played Casey Klein, will not be back for the third season.

Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zo Chao, who were all in the movie “Yes Day,” have joined the cast. James Marsden, who was in Dead to Me, will also be in the show more than once.

But Quinta Brunson, Dan Bakkedah, Liv Hewson, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, Lyric Lewis, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman, Judy Reyes, and Calum Worthy will all be on the show as guest stars.

Party Down Season 3 Trailer

Yes, there is! The two-minute trailer depicts the original cast reuniting for the first time in ten years. Yes, their quintessential pink bow ties are still in style. We’ll be keeping track of the days till this jewel comes out.

Party Down Season 3 Plot

Ten decades after the events of the second season, the new episodes will still follow this same Party Down catering team, though many of them, including Henry, have left the company.

When the group gets back together without warning, it doesn’t take long for the same things to happen again. The official logline says, “Once again, the gang has to deal with a string of arbitrary parties and strange guests all across Los Angeles with a straight face.” Bring on the paper stuff.

And even though these characters have had different jobs and taken different paths over the last ten years or so, Party Down still makes this idea make sense in the different ways it brings this band back together.

More importantly, similar to Season 2, Party Down helps make it so that we learn separate stuff about the characters depending on the party, and the sides themselves help the characters change in a charmingly effective way.

In “Kyle Bradway is Necromancer,” for example, we see how Kyle’s success affects everybody else, whether it’s because he talks about a time when becoming famous seemed possible or because it inspires others to fight for the success and power they’ve been wanting for a long time.

Party Down Season 3 remains as funny as ever, which might be the most important thing. Part of this is because the show has found the right tone for 2023 while still delivering a message thru these characters. Some of the episodes in Season 3 are just as good as the best ones in the first second season.

In particular, this same fourth episode, “KSGY-95 Prize Winners Luau,” is a great one because it puts these characters in unexpected situations and makes them realize things that make them laugh and break them out of their usual serving routine so they can have fun.

Without giving away what makes this same episode so great, “KSFY-95 Prize Winners Luau” does everything that a good series of Party Down ought to do. It has a great idea for a party, lets our regular cast run wild with their senses of humor as well as dreams, and has a great group of guest stars.

