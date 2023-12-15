Infinite Dendrogram Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Viewers have been captivated by Infinite Dendrogram, the anime series based on the light novel series of the same name, since its 2020 debut. In this series, the main character, a young guy nicknamed Reiji Mukudori, becomes engrossed in an MMORPG and discovers a virtual world filled with endless opportunities and dangers.

Season 2 confirmation from the studio or production company is still elusive, leaving fans eagerly awaiting word. Here we will try to answer the question of whether or not the show will return for a second season by discussing the details we know so far about a possible second season.

Read on to find out whether the show has been renewed or canceled, when it may be released, how Season 1 ended, and what to expect from Season 2. The cast, the rating, and the review.

Infinite Dendrogram Season 2 Release Date

An internationally acclaimed anime series, Infinite Dendrogram is a fan favorite. Thirteen episodes made it to the market in 2023. Many were curious about the show’s future after its successful release. Thanks to its outstanding narrative and well-developed storyline, the series has captured people’s attention and continues to be a beloved series among fans worldwide.

Returning to the central issue, which concerns the show’s renewal status, Regrettably, no official announcement has been made by the official about the series’ release as of this writing. Whether or not the studio intends to release a new season of the program is unknown at this time.

Viewers of the program make a lot of assumptions in the last scene. There has been no official word on the show’s renewal process as of this writing. Fans may look forward to Infinite Dendrogram’s 2024 release if the series is renewed before the year ends.

Infinite Dendrogram Story

Infinite Dendrogram, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that fully simulates players’ five senses, is published in the year 2043. Reiji Mukudori, now known as “Ray Starling,” joins the Infinite Dendrogram universe almost two years later. His older brother Shuu and his Embryo sidekick Nemesis are also there. While adventuring in the Infinite Dendrogram, Ray encounters many allies and enemies and learns to survive on his own.

Infinite Dendrogram Cast

Reiji Mukudori Voiced by: Soma Saito (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (English)

Voiced by: Soma Saito (Japanese); Kyle Phillips (English) Nemesis Voiced by: Yūko Ōno (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English)

Voiced by: Yūko Ōno (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English) Shu Starling Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); Chris Guerrero (English)

Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); Chris Guerrero (English) Rook Holmes Voiced by: Makoto Koichi (Japanese); Ciaran Strange (English)

Voiced by: Makoto Koichi (Japanese); Ciaran Strange (English) Babylon Voiced by: Yūki Takada (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English)

Voiced by: Yūki Takada (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English) Hugo Lesseps Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English) Cyco Voiced by: Yui Ogura (Japanese); Lindsay Seidel (English)

Voiced by: Yui Ogura (Japanese); Lindsay Seidel (English) Marie Adler Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa (Japanese); Amber Lee Connors (English)

Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa (Japanese); Amber Lee Connors (English) Liliana Grandria Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Megan Shipman (English)

Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Megan Shipman (English) Milianne Grandria Voiced by: Natsumi Haruse

Voiced by: Natsumi Haruse Cheshire Voiced by: Shiori Izawa (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Voiced by: Shiori Izawa (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English) Figaro Voiced by: Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese); Christopher Wehkamp (English)

Voiced by: Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese); Christopher Wehkamp (English) Xunyu Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Rachael Messer (English)

Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Rachael Messer (English) Juliet Voiced by: Yūki Kuwahara (Japanese); Laura Faverty (English)

Voiced by: Yūki Kuwahara (Japanese); Laura Faverty (English) Chelsea Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Krystal LaPorte (English)

Infinite Dendrogram Season 2 Plot

There will be a limit on how much time Reiji may spend at his campus’s Infinite Dendrogram club, so he’ll have to reevaluate his schedule before the start of college in Season 2. A major discovery regarding pregnancy?, more real-life interactions and new characters are all on the horizon.

Infinite Dendrogram Season 2: Is there enough source material?

The narrative of the anime is based on the LN series, as we said before. The Infinite Dendrogram light novel series has been serialized since 2015 and is still ongoing. Fifteen volumes have been released by its writers so far. In February of 2021, the fifteenth volume was released. This anime series has only adapted the narrative up to volume five in its first season.

So, there’s enough material for Infinite Dendrogram Season 2’s narrative that NAZ Studio may use. With what’s left of the volumes, they could potentially spin off two more anime seasons.

Infinite Dendrogram Rating

As far as anime fan reviews go, Infinite Dendrogram is doing well, with an average rating of 6.19/10, over 80,000 votes on MyAnimeList, and a 6.1/10 rating on IMDb.

Infinite Dendrogram Season 2 Trailer

Despite the show’s popularity, no word has been announced on whether or not it will be renewed. After the program is confirmed and production is wrapped up, the official trailer will be published. This much is known.

Where to watch Infinite Dendrogram?

Are you in the market for an anime? I bet there are plenty of folks out there who have yet to see even one episode of this incredible animated series. You may visit Crunchyroll if you fall into that category.