Mysterious Girlfriend X Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Mysterious Girlfriend X, or Nazo no Kanojo X, is a seinen manga created and drawn by Riichi Ueshiba. It was published in tankōbon format by Kōdansha and was featured in the Japanese magazine Afternoon. The work was serialized in 2006 after having begun as a one-shot in 2004.

The narrative follows the blossoming romance between Tokyo high school student Akira Tsubaki and his enigmatic and reserved classmate Mikoto Urabe. They form an extraordinary link that lets them express their emotions via saliva.

The animated version, produced by Hoods Entertainment, ran from April 7, 2012, until June 30, 2012. On August 23, 2012, an original video animation (OVA) was made available. This post will inform you when the second season of Mysterious Girlfriend X will be available since the first one debuted a while ago.

Mysterious Girlfriend X Season 2 Renewal Status

The creators and production firm have been mum about the series for the last decade. Critics and audiences alike had a range of reactions to the first season, with the majority of them being favorable.

On the other hand, many viewers enjoyed the show and would want to watch more episodes. Regardless, the show’s renewal or cancellation for a second season has not been announced by the authorities. The fate of Mysterious Girlfriend X Season 2 is still up in the air since it has not yet received the green light.

Mysterious Girlfriend X Season 2 Release Date

No decision has been made on the continuation of Mysterious Girlfriend X beyond the first season. There is still some content to be adapted from the original manga series (not even considering potential original storylines), and the second season is still unknown, even though the first one was broadcast 10 years ago.

With everything out of the way, Mysterious Girlfriend X was an interesting series, and given what we know, it’s not out of the question—though it’s quite unlikely—that there will be a second season.

Mysterious Girlfriend X Story

Mikoto Urabe and Akira Tsubaki’s love journey is chronicled in Mysterious Girlfriend X. Urabe has just been moved to Tsubaki High School. Urabe drools on the desk one day when she sleeps in class, and Tsubaki gets a taste of it after she leaves. After that, a thrilling shift occurs in the relationship between Tsubaki and Urabe.

An addiction to Urabe’s drool is soon revealed to Tsubaki as a result of a series of incidents. They spend more and more time together as their relationship develops, and Urabe refers to Tsubaki’s addiction as her drool lovesickness. Urabe and Tsubaki’s bond is unique yet strong, due to Tsubaki’s need for Urabe’s drool. His health deteriorates if he is unable to get her saliva.

In her underwear, Tsubaki keeps a blade. To frighten Tsubaki, she whips out the scissors whenever he approaches her inappropriately. The protagonists and antagonists develop a strong romantic bond as the plot develops.

Mysterious Girlfriend X Cast

Mikoto Urabe Voiced by: Ayako Yoshitani (Japanese); Genevieve Simmons (English)

Akira Tsubaki Voiced by: Miyu Irino (Japanese); Jessie James Grelle (English)

Ayuko Oka Voiced by: Ryō Hirohashi (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski (English)

Kouhei Ueno Voiced by: Yūki Kaji (Japanese); Greg Ayres (English)

Youko Tsubaki Voiced by: Misato Fukuen (Japanese); Carli Mosier (English)

Aika Hayakawa Voiced by: Yū Shimamura (Japanese); Cynthia Martinez (English)

Ryouko Suwano Voiced by: Ayumi Fujimura

Ogata Voiced by: Takahiro Mizushima (Japanese); Chris Patton (English)

Mysterious Girlfriend X Season 2 Plot

The storyline of Mysterious Girlfriend X Season 2 remains unconfirmed due to the lack of a teaser. On the other hand, if the anime stays true to the manga, it will keep showing that Urabe and Tsubaki grow closer. Season 2 will have more comedic and romantic moments since the manga suggests the pair remains together indefinitely.

The producers may give in to fan pressure and include a kissing sequence between the young lovers in the second anime because it was absent from the first.

Mysterious Girlfriend X Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Starting in 2006 and ending in 2014, this manga series was serialized. Over those eight years, the author has released twelve books with over ninety chapters each. Up to volume six, the first season of the anime series adapted the material. Thus, Hood Entertainment has the remaining six volumes necessary to create Season 2 of Mysterious Girlfriend X. With the remaining source material, they can easily create a 13-episode season and bring the tale to a close.