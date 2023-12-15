Cat Planet Cuties Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We are sure that many people share our excitement for Season 2 of this popular show, which has been a hit with fans since its 2010 debut. In this post, we will give you the rundown of the program, discuss the anticipation for its premiere, and come to a conclusion on whether you should give it a watch.

Alright, let’s get right in! Since the final episode of Asobi ni Iku Yo aired more than 10 years ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting the revival of Cat Planet Cuties Season 2. This program was probably fun for those who appreciate Ecchi Harem tales. With the possible exception of genre purists, everyone felt it was very ordinary.

Still, there’s a substantial demographic that can’t wait for fresh material. Is the anime going to continue with more episodes? Locate all the information you want in this domain. The first serialization of the LN series took place in 2003. It was ultimately finished in 2015, after 20 volumes. The first season of the anime consists of a mere twelve episodes.

The discussion was limited to the first several novels. It would be possible to adapt a great many more volumes of light novels into anime. The studio now has enough material to air Cat Planet Cuties for an additional season. They have plenty of resources to last for several seasons.

Cat Planet Cuties Season 2 Renewal Status

Ten years have passed with no word from the anime series’ creators about a second season. Neither the renewal nor the cancellation of the program for its next edition have been announced. Their decision about Asobi ni Iku Yo’s future has been eagerly anticipated by fans. However, with 10 years to wait, the majority of its viewers have begun to lose faith. The sequel to Cat Planet Cuties has yet to be announced, despite the passage of time.

Cat Planet Cuties Season 2 Release Date

Cat Planet Cuties Story

Living a dreary and uninteresting existence in Okinawa, Kio Kakazu is a kindhearted and smart person. After paying his respects at a burial for an ancestor, he crosses paths with a girl called Eris. She is soon seen sleeping half-naked next to him. She identifies herself as an extraterrestrial and tells him she has come to Earth to study its people.

But secret groups and zealots from another planet are after Eris, and they have no idea. Worse still, it turns out that Kio’s buddies are involved with such groups. It is now Kio’s responsibility to shield Eris from these shadowy groups. That being said, is he courageous and competent enough to pull it off?

Cat Planet Cuties Cast

Kio Kakazu Voiced by: Mutsumi Tamura (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Eris Voiced by: Kanae Itō (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Aoi Futaba Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Manami Kinjou Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski (English)

JACK Voiced by: Yukiko Monden (Japanese); Jamie Marchi (English)

Maki Itokazu Voiced by: Hiromi Hirata (Japanese); Martha Harms (English)

Yuichi Miyagi Voiced by: Fumihiko Tachiki (Japanese); Sonny Strait (English)

Antonia Morfenoss Voiced by: Iori Nomizu (Japanese); Luci Christian (English)

Sara Voiced by: Akeno Watanabe (Japanese); Clarine Harp (English)

Maya Voiced by: Sayori Ishizuka (Japanese); Kristi Kang (English)

Aiko Ishimine Voiced by: Eri Sendai (Japanese); Madeleine Broseh (English)

Arisa Oshiro Voiced by: Mai Aizawa (Japanese); Kara Edwards (English)

Cat Planet Cuties Season 2 Plot

Season two of Cat Planet Cuties has fans wondering what all the fuss is about after the smash-hit first season. Neither the action nor the humor has diminished in quality. The show maintains its interest level by constantly introducing new characters and delving deeper into the relationships between the ones already there.

Since Season 2 isn’t just a carbon copy of Season 1, fans are enjoying it. The story is moving along at a thrilling pace, and all of the characters are undergoing fascinating character development. The audience is eagerly anticipating the next episode.

Cat Planet Cuties Season 2: Is there enough source material?

Cat Planet Cuties Rating

Reviews for the science fiction animation Cat Planet Cuties have been somewhat varied. Internet databases like IMDb have the program rated at 6.4/10, while MyAnimeList has it at 5.58.