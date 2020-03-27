General News

 Images of Kylo Ren in a deleted scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

March 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

While we know that most of the action scenes ended in the final montage, several scenes from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in the editing room that we won't have a chance to see, at least for now. However, now a handful of images have appeared on the internet that give us clues of which was one of those sequences that remained on the doorstep of reaching the big screen.

In the images that we have below, we can see Ben Solo in the room where he keeps Darth Vader's burned helmet in a clearly thoughtful pose. At the beginning of the movie we discovered that the Emperor had been communicating with Kylo Ren posing as his grandfather with the intention of manipulating him and making him fulfill his goals, so perhaps this scene served as a way to see how the young Sith dealt with that revelation. Finally, the hull is destroyed in the combat that Ren and Rey maintain on board the first ship.

The film is now available to purchase digitally.

Image of a deleted scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Kylo Ren and Darth Vader's helmet

Image of a deleted scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Kylo Ren and Darth Vader's helmet

Image of a deleted scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Kylo Ren and Darth Vader's helmet

