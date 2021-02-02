How To Watch Naruto Series? Watch Order of Naruto!!

It is quite astonishing to know that there are so many anime shows and movies that are available to stream for all the anime lovers out there. Naruto, as you all know is one of the most popular and successful anime series. There is indeed a large number of fans and viewers when it comes to Naruto.

In the world of anime, there are only some anime series that did manage to reach the audience worldwide. Among the list of anime series that has a wide audience comes the name of the Naruto series.

It will not be incorrect to say that Naruto has fans residing in almost every region of the globe. There will not be any country in which you can find no viewers watching the Naruto series.

There are so many movies and seasons you can watch when we are talking about Naruto. It is because Naruto is among the longest-running and beloved shows for which viewers will have to think at least once about it.

Most viewers are thinking of starting to watch the Naruto series. But at this point in time, it will be a little bit of a daunting task to begin watching one of the longest-running anime series.

We are sure that diving into a series that is releasing one after another season for so many years will be somewhat intimidating. Especially, when you will have a look at a massive number of episodes that the series did manage to premiere till today.

Nonetheless, it will be quite an exciting and thrilling journey full of surprises and entertainment to watch all the episodes, seasons, movies, and OVAs of the Naruto series.

If are one of those viewers who have the wish to begin watching the Naruto series from the very beginning and want to know the actual order to watch the anime. Then you are indeed in the right place. In this article, we are going to provide you the actual order in which you should watch the Naruto series.

All the series lovers and fans will surely recommend you to watch from the beginning of the anime series. Because Naruto follows a linear storyline that will keep on forwarding with every season and part.

It will not be beneficial for viewers to watch directly Naruto Shippuden while skipping Naruto. As it will result in viewers not knowing the storyline of the Naruto series.

You will just have to make sure to watch the entire Naruto series in the order it did release. So that it will be possible for you to follow the timeline and storyline in the Naruto series.

No matter how tempting it would seem to skip the episodes, you should watch them in order. Unless you want to get confused later about the story plot, you should stick to the right order when watching the Naruto series.

Naruto episodes fall under various genres as they are not only bringing adventures, fantasy, and martial arts but also thrilling excitement, and entertainment. Mostly, young teenage boys and youngsters are the targeted demographic for this anime series.

But it is sure that every age of people will find it interesting and amazing to watch the entire Naruto series.

That is the reason why we are going to help you out in this article by offering the actual pattern or order to watch the Naruto series. But first of all, let us have a look a the little introduction to the most popular anime series, Naruto.

About Naruto Series

Naruto, as you all know is a popular Japanese anime series with millions of fans and viewers all around the world. The anime series is based on the Japanese manga series that goes by the same name.

Masashi Kishimoto happens to be the creative writer of the Naruto manga series. The well-known anime series follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja of Konohagakure.

If there is any simple anime that brings a mind-blowing story plot and interesting characters. Then you must believe that it is the Naruto series. Naruto not only focuses on the journey to the ancient culture of Japan.

It is all about the young ninja, Naruto who navigates around a world built mystical control of elemental abilities. He wishes to get recognition and become a Hokage who happens to be a ninja forwarding to become a leader after being acknowledged by the rest of the village.

It will surely take long enough to witness the story of Naruto’s training in the martial arts and other arts. But viewers are also going to see the unquestionable motivational lessons, action sequences, and the famous Naruto run. The Naruto series is indeed a must-watch anime for all the anime lovers out there.

The anime series happens to be split into two parts of which one is Naruto and another one is Naruto: Shippuden. The original Naruto series is totally focussing on the young ninja who happens to be doing his training as a child.

While Naruto: Shippuden will be picking up the storyline while showing Naruto’s adventures as a teenager. It will be possible for you to think that you can easily get along with the storyline.

Naruto happens to consist of a total of 220 episodes as the first part of the anime series. While Naruto: Shippuden follows an interesting and obsessive story plot with a great total of 500 episodes.

All of you need to know that Naruto has a total number of 720 exciting episodes. The series will explore various story arcs while it will dive deeper into the finest character developments, backgrounds, and histories.

Naruto happens to be one of the highest-grossing and longest-running anime series till today. The Adult Swim anime block Toonami did begin airing each episode of Naruto: Shippuden every week from 2014 onwards. The series is more likely to finish airing in 2024.

Now, do not get scared by knowing the episode count. Because it will be worth watching the whole Naruto series. You just have to look at the fact that it is the most popular anime series in history.

That will directly mean that there is a large number of people who did finish the entire Naruto series. It is because Naruto knows how to grab the viewers and audience till the end. Let us now move forward to know more about Naruto.

When Did Naruto Premiere?

We are sure that all the viewers and series lovers will definitely want to know from which year onwards, the Naruto series has been releasing. Well, Masashi Kishimoto was the one to write and illustrate two one-shot manga series.

That happens to be Karakuri in 1995 and Naruto in 1997. You will be surprised to know that the Naruto series started from 1999 to 2014.

It was in 2002 when the anime series was created based on the manga series. The anime series did run through 2007 with 5 exciting seasons. While Naruto: Shippuden, the sequel anime series premiered in 2007.

The sequel series did wrap up with 21 seasons in 2017. But now, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will continue the storyline after Naruto: Shippuden.

Also, you need to know that there are some excellent movies that did release between these seasons. It will be possible for you to find the Naruto movies interesting.

Because they are also following the storyline with including all the amazing and overwhelming characters from the anime series.

Watch Order For Naruto

There are indeed so many people who have to deal with the confusion of what watch order they should follow when beginning to watch the entire Naruto series. It will surely be beneficial for you if you are going to watch the anime series in the right manner.

The best right way to watch the Naruto series is to watch in the order it did release. Chronologically, the Naruto series happens to be assorted in series, movies, and OVAs.

Oh Yes!! It means you will have to follow the chronological order in order to not miss any part of the anime series. When you are going to watch the anime series in the right order, it is sure that you will have to watch movies and OVAs along with the regular episodes.

That is because the storyline of the movies and OVAs will reflect the current timeline in the episodes. So you will just have to make sure to follow the watch order that we are going to provide you here.

Release Order

First of all, let us have a look at the release order of the episodes, movies, and OVAs. So that you can be able to have a more clear idea of what pattern you should follow.

Knowing the release order of the anime series will help a lot of people to understand the watch order. That is the reason why we are going to ensure to list down the names of the movies and episodes according to their release order.

Naruto (2002-07)

Naruto: Shippuden (2007-17)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (2017)

Release Order of All Naruto Movies

Naruto Movie 1: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Naruto Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto Shippuden Movie 1 (2007)

Naruto Shippuden Movie 2: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden Movie 3: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden Movie 4: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto Shippuden Movie 5: Blood Prison (2011)

Naruto Shippuden Movie 6: Road to Ninja (2012)

The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014)

Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015)

Release Order of Other Media

There was surely some other media content that the anime series did premiere. Also, all the special episodes and OVAs are loved by the viewers and fans. These special episodes and spin-offs are definitely important when we are talking about the story plot of the anime series.

The anime series will be incomplete for all the viewers who did skip these special episodes. So you will have to make sure to watch all the episodes and OVAs that we are going to mention here to not miss anything out of the interesting storyline of Naruto.

Special Episodes:

Naruto: Find the Crimson Four-leaf Clover! (2003)

Naruto: The Lost Story – Mission: Protect the Waterfall Village (2003)

Hidden Leaf Village Grand Sports Festival (2004)

Naruto: The Cross Roads (2009)

Naruto: Shippuuden – Sunny Side Battle (2013)

Boruto: Naruto the Movie – The Day Naruto Became the Hokage (2016)

Boruto: Jump Festa 2016 Special (2016)

OVAs:

Find the Four-Leaf Red Clover OVA

Naruto Narutimate Hero 3: Tsuini Gekitotsu! Jounin vs. Genin!! Musabetsu Dairansen Taikai Kaisai!!

Naruto x UT

Naruto: The Cross Roads OVA

Mission: Protect the Waterfall Village! OVA

Chunin Exam on Fire! Naruto vs. Konohamaru! OVA

The Day Naruto Became Hokage OVA

Spin-Offs:

NARUTO Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals (2012)

How One Should Follow The Watch Order For Naruto?

Here, we did mention a specific watch order for all those viewers and series lovers. It is especially for all individuals who are just beginning to watch the Naruto series. The only thing that you will have to do is make sure to watch the name of the episodes, movies, and OVAs and watch accordingly.

If you are going to miss any of them then it may be possible that you are going to miss something important in the story plot of the Naruto series. But you do not have to worry about missing down the plot when watching Naruto as long as you are going to follow the watch order that we did mention below.

Naruto (2002) – 220 episodes

Naruto – episodes 1 – 5

Find the Four-Leaf Red Clover OVA

Naruto – episodes 6 – 19

Naruto: The Cross Roads OVA

Naruto – episodes 20 – 101

Mission: Protect the Waterfall Village! OVA

Naruto Movie – Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Naruto – episodes 102 – 160

Naruto Movie – Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto – episodes 161 – 196

Naruto Movie – Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto – episodes 197 – 220

Naruto Shippuden (2007) – 700 episodes

Naruto Shippuden – episodes 1 – 32

Naruto Shippuden Movie 1 (2007)

Naruto Shippuden – episodes – 32 – 71

Naruto Shippuden Movie 2: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden – episodes 72 – 126

Naruto Shippuden Movie 3: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden – episodes 127 – 143

Naruto Shippuden Movie 4: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto Shippuden – episodes 144 – 196

Naruto Shippuden Movie 5: Blood Prison (2011)

Naruto Shippuden – episodes 197 – 219

Chunin Exam on Fire! Naruto vs. Konohamaru! OVA

Naruto Shippuden – episodes 220 – 251

Naruto Shippuden Movie 6: Road to Ninja (2012)

Naruto Shippuden – episodes 252 – 488

The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014)

The Day Naruto Became Hokage OVA

Naruto Shippuden – 489 – 700

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (2017) – 164 episodes (ongoing)

How Long Will It Take To Binge-Watch Naruto?

It is sure that there will be so many viewers and series lovers who will have the same question. Of course, it is obvious for you to question how much time you will have to spend watching the entire Naruto series. That is the reason why we are going to help you out by providing exactly how many days, hours, and minutes you will need to binge-watch Naruto.

Whenever you are watching your favorite anime series, you may not look at the time it will consume. But there are some fans who calculate the time just because they need to schedule the next anime series to watch after finishing the current anime they are watching.

Let us have a look at the time you are going to take to watch all the episodes of the whole Naruto series.

Naruto – 4 Days 14 Hours

– 4 Days 14 Hours Naruto Shippuden – 10 Days 10 Hours

– 10 Days 10 Hours Baruto – 11 Hours 53 Minutes (To be continued..)

Well, all the viewers need to understand that the above-mentioned time does not concern eating, sleeping, or school time. So it is sure that it will take longer for any person to watch the entire Naruto series.

Also, if you are going to add movies and OVAs to the watch list then it will take even longer for you to finish the anime series.

How To Watch Naruto Leaving Fillers Aside?

We are sure that all of you have been well aware of the fact that most anime shows include a number of episodes for fillers. You need to understand the term fillers and they are not much important when the storyline is concerned.

It will be possible for the viewers and series lovers to skip these episodes. The viewers will plan to leave the fillers aside and win some extra time to watch other episodes of the anime series.

When we are talking about the Naruto Shippuden series, viewers are looking out for the filler episodes that they want to skip. Therefore we have mentioned here all the filler episodes that viewers can skip while watching the entire Naruto series.

Naruto – 26, 97, 101 – 106, 136 – 140, 143 – 219

– 26, 97, 101 – 106, 136 – 140, 143 – 219 Naruto Shippuden – 28, 57 – 71, 91 – 111, 144 – 151, 170 – 171, 176 – 196, 223 – 242, 257 – 260, 271, 279 – 281, 284 – 295, 303 – 320, 347 – 361, 376 – 377, 389 – 390, 394 – 413, 416, 422 – 423, 427 – 450, 464 – 469, 480 – 483

Now, all the viewers will be able to leave the filler episodes that we did mention here aside and save some extra time. There are some viewers and series lovers who are questioning whether they should watch the fillers or skip them.

The important thing is for all the viewers to decide whether they want to watch some extra episodes that are unrelated to the storyline of the series or they want to avoid it.

Undoubtedly, it will be possible for all the viewers and series lovers to stream Naruto online on various streaming platforms such as Netflix, Funimation, and Crunchyroll among others. There are so many fans who have been watching the Naruto series since the first season did launch.

But if you are among the viewers who are just beginning to watch this popular anime series then you will just need to go through the watch order for the Naruto series that we did mention in the article.

Naruto is indeed among the popular anime series that anime lovers must watch at least once. Although the series has a large number of episodes, movies, and OVAs, you all must make sure to watch the first few episodes of Naruto Original and you will finish the entire season before you will know it. Enjoy watching Naruto with our watch order.