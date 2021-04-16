New trailer for Uramichi Oniisan anime revealed

The official website for the animated manga adaptation Uramichi Oniisan (Life Lessons of Uramichi-Oniisan) from Gaku Kuze has been updated and this time they have presented a new promotional video, the video itself shows us the two faces of Uramichi OmotaIt also reminds us that its premiere will be in July.

Mamoru Miyano Y Nana Mizuki They will be in charge of interpreting the opening “ABC Taiso“While solo, Mamoru Miyano will be responsible for putting the ending with the theme “Iketeru Oniisan“.

The plot will be in charge of introducing us to Uramichi Omota, a 31-year-old, the star of an educational program called “Maman to Together”About physical exercises, where he is known for his lively and laid-back personality, but outside of the set, things change and we can see a side of him that is not known in front of the cameras.

The management will be in charge of Nobuyoshi Nagayama (Smile Down the Runway, Are You Lost?, Happy Sugar Life) on White Studio, being Touko Machida the script supervisor and Mizuki Takahashi (The Ones Within) will be in charge of the character designs. While Kisuke Koizumi (Dororo, Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) is the sound director and Kei Haneoka will compose the music.

The anime was due to premiere in 2020, however, several problems with production forced it to be delayed until next summer.

The voices announced are:

Kenjiro Tsuda como Amon

Yoko Hikasa como Mabui Daga

Sayuri Sadaoka como Sayuri

Houchi Ohtsuka as The Voice of God

Shinichiro Miki como Yusao Furode

Kenyuu Horiuchi como Tekito Derekida

Natsuki Hanae como Kayo Ennoshita

Rina Satou como Ikuko Heame

Kazuya Nakai como Furitsuke Capellini

Hiroshi Kamiya como Uramichi Omota

Tomokazu Sugita como Tobikichi Usahara

Yuichi Nakamura como Mitsuo Kumagai

Mamoru Miyano como Iketeru Daga

Nana Mizuki como Utano Tadano

It has also been mentioned that Ryohei Kimura will be playing Hanbee Kikaku, member of the sales planning department of MHK, Kenichi Suzumura is playing Saito Uebu, a member of the digital planning department, and Kensho Ono plays Matahiko Nekota, Cat Kick bar manager.

The manga began its publication in 2017 Ichijinsha and the digital magazine Pixiv Comic POOL, currently has seven compilation volumes.