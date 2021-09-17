How to Cancel Spotify Premium For iPhone, iPod or iPad users:

Spotify has been such a favorite music app which delights not just to our ear but our heart as well. At first, it offers a free trial or account. Sometimes this happens with people when their free services get over they do not know how to cancel that.

Well here are some steps and by following them, one can cancel Spotify premium. At first, one needs to check whether they have subscribed to Spotify or not.

Begin by logging into your Spotify account. You need to click on (subscription) the left side of the web page. Here you will get all the information about your current status on Spotify.

How to cancel Spotify premium subscription via Spotify

If you have subscribed to Spotify with the website or one of their applications! You need to follow up these instructions for canceling your account.

First, login into your Spotify account. Click on the left of the web page to the subscription. Now select a change or cancel or manage subscription Now you may choose the option of withdrawing premium and confirm your choice by cancel.

Spotify Premium For iPhone, iPod or iPad users

This usually happens with the iPhone, iPod, or iPad users they get stuck with this issue how to cancel Spotify premium on their phone? But as here are some steps which would help them to get done with this issue.

At first, one needs to unlock their iOS device and select the Settings app. One needs to tap on their Apple ID (your name and email address) at the top of the screen. If prompted for verifying your ID, enter your Apple ID password. Then you will get the account setting step where you will have to select the subscription. Now you may tap on the Spotify. Now you are allowed to cancel your premium.

You may do it by yourself because steps are so straightforward. Enjoy your songs on Spotify by setting yourself free from the thoughts how would you cancel its premium. If you feel like continuing with Spotify, then you do not need to cancel its subscription.