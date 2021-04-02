My Hero Academia Releases Epic Group Figurine of Izuku, Shoto, and Bakugo

My Hero Academia is having a great year 2021, with the fifth season of the anime recently making their big debut and this summer seeing the arrival of the third feature film. Now, it seems that the largest figurine of all It will be available for sale to the public very soon.

The new collectible figurine is represented by an action sequence between Katuski Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki y Midoriya Izuku. This one will cost UA Academy fans a good few bucks if they want to add this trio to their collection. Following, The Truth News share more details with you.

The new statuette is the product of Prime 1 Studio and on their website they shared the specifications it offers. The high-end collectible retails for approximately $2,100 USD and it will arrive in 2022.

The back of the statuette shows the figure of All Might, the Symbol of Peace and mentor to Deku in Boku no Hero Academia. In Japan, customers using the Prime 1 Studio online store will also receive a replacement headpiece for Izuku’s “Laughter” head.

My Hero Academia Movie 3: What’s It About?

The third film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, is pitting the “Three Musketeers” Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki against a new villain. At the same time Izuku was framed for a mass murder that he clearly did not commit.

Promotional for the third My Hero Academia movie (BONES)

The fifth anime season will focus on the three heroes as they train alongside their teammates from the Class 1-A vs. Class 1-B students. While on the pages of the manga, the “Final Arc” has begun.

The latter led many fans to believe that the My Hero Academia story is in its final phase, with a timeskip showing that Deku has changed astronomically since we last saw him during the War Arc.

