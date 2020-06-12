Share it:

how much does the whole house water filtration systems cost

The whole house water filter system is what most people are using nowadays at their home. Not only it will remove all the harmful contaminants from the water you drink or use in your day to day life but also it will improve the taste and overall quality of the water. So if you are thinking of purchasing a whole house water filter system then you must be looking for how much it will cost to install it. It will be beneficial for you to have all the information you can have before you are going to purchase it.

Well, you are surely looking in the right place if you are searching for the price to install a whole house water filter system at your home. In this article, we are going to provide you all the details and factors that are useful to estimate the cost. You will not have to worry about anything at all as you will just have to go through this article. As soon as you will reach the end of this article, you will know the around cost of installing a whole house water filter system at your home. There are so many benefits of using chloramine filtration at your home. So most people want to install one at their home to get filtered water at every outlet faucet in their homes.

Whole House Water Filter System

The whole house water filter system will be able to remove all the harmful contaminants from the water. As you will need to install it before the water will enter your home, you can also call it POE (Point of Entrance) filtration system. Due to the use of the whole house water filter, you will have water without any contaminants at every outlet of your home. This water filter system will combine various features and functionality to remove the impurities of the water. Also, it will improve the taste and odor of the water which you use to drink and other household works. The whole house water filter system will lead you and your family to live a happy and healthy life.

How Much Does It Cost To Install A Whole House Water Filter System?

Generally, the cost of the whole house water filter system will vary between $400 to $2000 on average. This will include the labor and cost of the unit. The labor cost will be around $100 to $500 while it will be between $300 and $1500 for the cost of a unit.

The price of installing a whole house water filter system will surely depend on various factors. But mainly, it will be depending on the following three factors.

1. Type of The Water Filter You Need

The cost of the whole house water filter system installation will surely depend on the type of the water filter you choose. Some of the most popular types of water filters that people use are given below. So that you can have a more clear idea about the price range.

Activated Carbon Filter ($450 – $2700)

This type of filter will remove the large sediments from the water. It is also known as Carbon or Pre-Carbon filters. It will work by binding or absorbing the large sediments present in the water. It will reduce the bad odor and improves the taste of the water.

Reverse Osmosis System ($1400 – $1500)

The water will taste pure and refreshing if you will use this type of filter. It uses a high-pressure pump to remove harmful contaminants as well as toxins from the water you drink.

Water Softener ($1600 – $3000)

It will soften the hardness present in the water by removing the minerals, especially high levels of calcium and magnesium. Also, the filter will increase the lifespan of the equipment and plumbing.

Whole House Water Filters ($400 – $10,000)

This type of water filter will allow you to get filtered water at every outlet of your house. You will get pure and clean water without any contaminants in your kitchen sink, shower, toilets, bathroom, etc.

2. Your Current Plumbing System

If you do not have the proper plumbing system to install a whole house water filter. Then the cost of installation will surely increase. It will vary as per the location you are currently living at. But the cost of plumbing can be anywhere between $800 to $5000. So it will depend on whether your current plumbing system is appropriate to install the whole house water filter system or not.

3. The Installation Price That The Plumber Will Charge

You surely know that the price that the plumber will charge is also an addition to the overall installation price. But not all plumbers will charge the same amount of price. Some plumbers who have more experience and who provides top quality work will charge more. While other plumbers who do not have more experience and provides medium quality work will charge less. It will be beneficial for you to get a plumber who is well experienced and top quality service. So that you can be able to save money and hassle in the future years to come.

We hope that this article was useful for you to know about how much it will cost to install a whole house water filter system. You must have to make sure that you must not choose to have poor quality when installing the water filter. Because it will save you and your family from moving to unhealthiness and sickness.

