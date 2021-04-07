Dead War, the title available on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, adds improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

We love updates for the next generation. Especially if they are free, as is the case. Rebellion, the studio behind Zombie Army 4: Dead War, has just revealed through its website that its work will feature improvements for Microsoft and Sony consoles.

The first to receive these benefits will be PS5, whose users can already enjoy them. In addition, the game will be available during this month of April as one of the free titles of PlayStation Plus. Here are the full details:

PS5

4K a 60Hz only (DRS enabled: image resolution may drop below target to ensure smooth FPS).

only (DRS enabled: image resolution may drop below target to ensure smooth FPS). Reduced loading times.

For their part, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S players will also receive their own enhancements. Be from April 8 when this arrival becomes effective, just as the title will land that same day, with the new batch of games, on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Here are all the additions in detail:

Xbox Series S

1080p @ 60Hz only (DRS enabled: image resolution may drop below target to ensure smooth FPS).

Reduced loading times.

Xbox Series X

Includes quality / performance toggle with the following settings:

Quality : 4K @ 60Hz (DRS enabled: image resolution may drop below target to ensure smooth FPS).

: 4K @ 60Hz (DRS enabled: image resolution may drop below target to ensure smooth FPS). Performance: 1080p at 120Hz (requires a 120Hz display with HDMI 2.1 support.).

As if that weren’t enough, a number of fixes have been added to the game. Beyond polishing errors in different levels or areas, the most interesting thing is the addition of crossplay multiplayer between Steam and Epic for PC gamers. New music has also been added for all platforms.