Honor Play 20, data sheet of characteristics and price

With a dropper, the mobile phones of the new Honor begin to arrive as an independent company from Huawei. The first was the high-end Honor View 40, later the mid-range Honor Play 5T arrived and now it is the turn of the entry-level range, personified in the new Honor Play 20.

The Honor Play 20 is a simple and inexpensive terminal, with a somewhat iPhone-like design and measured specifications. It stands out for its 5,000 mAh battery and curiously it can go up to 8 GB of RAM, which is quite a lot for its range.

Honor Play 20 data sheet

Honor Play 20 Screen LCD 6,5″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 163,93 x 75,79 x 8,9 mm

198 g. Processor Unisoc T610 RAM 4 / 6 / 8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 5 MP f / 2.2 Rear camera 13 MP f / 1.8

2 MP f / 2.4 Drums 5000 mAh

Load 10W Operating system Android 10

Magic UI 4.0 Connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C

Minijack Others – Price From 114 euros

An entry-level with up to 8GB of RAM

Honor has announced a new terminal as an independent brand: the Honor Play 20, which has little or nothing to do with the Honor 20 series of a couple of years ago. It is a terminal to walk around the house, with 6.5-inch HD + resolution LCD screen which has the same 60Hz refresh rate of a lifetime.

The Honor Play 20 incorporates the not very well known Unisoc T610 processor. There are eight cores and 12 nm, all of them at up to 1.8 GHz, although six of them are Cortex A55 and two Cortex A75. Moderate power, although in return it comes well assorted RAM and storage: 4 to 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage.

Double camera and big battery

For photography, the Honor Play 20 is a bit of Déjà vu from the time when mobiles with two lenses began to arrive. Despite what the organization of your lenses at the rear might suggest, they are two lenses in total: one 13 megapixel and one 2 megapixel. On the front, it incorporates a 5 megapixel lens for selfies.

If the Honor Play 20 stands out in something, it is in its battery, which is 5.000 mAh and supports standard 10W load. Located in the entry range, it is appreciated that it has a USB-C connector and not MicroUSB. The terminal is launched with Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0, has a minijack and does not have biometrics or gyroscope.

Versions and prices of the Honor Play 20

The Honor Play 20 has been put up for sale in China at the moment, and it is unknown if it will be sold elsewhere. It is also not known whether, in doing so, it will include Google services in its possible global version. In China, it is available in four colors: black, white, blue, and silver, and these RAM and storage combinations:

Honor Play 20 de 4+128 GB , 899 yuan, about 114 euros to change

Honor Play 20 de 6+128 GB , 1,099 yuan, about 139 euros to change

Honor Play 20 de 8+128 GB, 1,399 yuan, about 178 euros to change

More information | Honor