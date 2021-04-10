Piranhas on the App Store, wishes for the iMac ARM, scare or death for the AirTags … The week of the Loop Infinito podcast

Infinite Loop is the daily podcast from Applesfera, broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Saints Araújo.

These have been the five episodes of this week, you can listen to them in full from this same page.

# 361: Services that raise doubts

Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, and Apple News + – Apple’s trio of services that could clearly be better off. A review of the situation of the three.

# 362: Piranhas on the App Store

The recent case of an iPhone user scammed in the App Store by a fraudulent app that caused him to lose $ 600,000 adds to more recent events that degrade the image of the App Store. Too many piranhas in what was born as a fish tank: a safe and reliable environment for developers and users.

#363: Tim Cook en Sway

A few comments on Kara Swisher’s interview with Tim Cook on his Sway podcast. Self-driving cars, Apple TV +, privacy, the App Store …

# 364: Wish List for the iMac ARM

With the iMac close to being renewed at last, after so many years static in its design and in many of its components, a review of what news would be good to see arrive to take better advantage of the jump to Apple Silicon.

# 365: New Search Network: Scare or Death for AirTags

The arrival of third-party devices in the Search application opens the door to third-party locators that are much more useful than before. But we do not know what this implies for the rumored AirTags: if a legal path is paved, or if the same fate as the AirPower.

