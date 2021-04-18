Wanted new CEO, wrist control, puritanism … Infinite Loop podcast week

Infinite Loop is the daily podcast from Applesfera, broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Saints Araújo.

# 366: From 12 Pro to 12 mini

Think small, a device that is somewhat more human because it is manageable. It is not for everyone and its autonomy is a handicap, but… I went from 12 Pro to 12 mini.

# 367: New CEO Wanted

Tim Cook’s comment to Kara Swisher that in another ten years he will hardly remain Apple’s CEO opens the door to thoughts about who will be his successor. There are several candidates.

# 368: An Enigmatic 3-in-1

New leaks keep coming in about that enigmatic replacement for the original HomePod that would inherit functions from the iPad and Apple TV. And we keep asking ourselves questions about him.

# 369: Puritanism

The latest movement of Discord shows how far Apple is tightening the rope with respect to its rules and restrictions, which are already filling up with several deficiencies for its users in the App Store.

# 370: Wrist Control

An article by 9to5Mac together with a recent personal experience has led to this episode: the Apple Watch should be at our service, and not the other way around. And it only takes a few minutes to reverse the situation if that is what we need.

