Honor 8C with Snapdragon 632 SoC launching in India this month

Honor will launch its Honor 8C phone in India at the end of this month. This phone was launched in China last month. Now, the company is all set for throwing it in India. However, India has the biggest market in all over the world. So, every company wants to launch its product in India as early as possible. The market in India will give them a high rise in selling the product. Here, we are talking about Huawei’s sub-brand Honors’ new phone, Honor8C. Let’s get some information about the new phone.

About Honor 8C

As far as we know that Honor 8C will be launched in India at the end of this month. So it is delicious that you should have the information about this new Honour 8C phone. I will give you information about the specifications and features of the new phone. The phone contains a 6.26-inch HD+ display screen. That means a new phone will support the high definition video quality. The screen of the phone will include a 1520 x 720-pixel resolution. This resolution is enough for regular use.

The screen to body ratio of the phone is over 80%. One of the remarkable features of the Honor 8C is that it gets power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC. This phone is available in 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage capacity. Now, if you want this phone with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, then it will also be available. Even 64GB storage capacity is also available with 4GB RAM.

As we are taking our phone for our daily use or personal use, we will surely see the camera quality of the new phone. I will give you the information about the camera and its resolution. Honor 8C contains a dual rear camera setup. The camera of the phone will include a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. The Flashlight is also available in the Honor 8C. Yes, there is also a front camera for selfies. The front camera will have 8-megapixel quality. For security purposes, there is an AI face unlock is available.

Honor 8C has four colors that are Platinum Gold, Nebula Purple, Aurora Blue, and Midnight Black. But in India, only Blue and black color will be launched by the company. The price will be around ₹13,000. For 4GB + 64GB, we have the price is ₹16,000.

