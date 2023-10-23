Hobbs and Shaw 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We like the Fast and Furious films, but it’s unfair to focus on Vin Diesel. Hobbs and Shaw proved that the supporting cast of the Fast and the Furious series has plenty of leeway to do their own thing in the vehicles.

Several years have passed since the original Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, which we consider to be one of the greatest movies starring Dwayne Johnson and which made the most of his antagonistic chemistry with Jason Statham. Since then, Fast filmgoers have been keeping their fingers crossed that the franchise’s core cast would reunite for future installments.

Hobbs and Shaw 2

But there was a little hitch. Johnson and Vin Diesel had a contentious working relationship, and for a while, it was believed that Johnson would never return to the Fast Movies series. Is a second Hobbs and Shaw film in the works? When do we get to see two of the finest characters from the Fast and the Furious franchise back together again? Spoilers for Fast X ahead.

Hobbs and Shaw 2 Release Date

There is currently no set date for the release of Hobbs and Shaw 2. If it were to be revealed, it would presumably follow Fast X Part 2 in the release schedule, so we may not see it until 2027 at the earliest.

A second Hobbs and Shaw film would make sense after the events in Fast X Part 2, as the first movie bridged the gap between The Fate of the Furious and F9. Hobbs and Shaw 2 might theoretically premiere in 2027 if the usual two-year delay was maintained. Of course, Hobbs and Shaw’s future may lie in a different direction. They might end up in the canon movies, or they could be scrapped. Future developments for the characters are still unknown.

About Hobbs and Shaw

The American action film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was directed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce based on Morgan’s novel of the same name. The events of the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, follow the events of the Fast & Furious film series and occur after the events of the 2017 sequel, “The Fate of the Furious.”

It also features Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Cliff Curtis, Eiza González, and Helen Mirren, with Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham playing Deckard Shaw. The plot follows the unlikely couple as they team up with Shaw’s younger sister (Vanessa Kirby) to stop a programmed terrorist (Idris Elba) from spreading a deadly sickness over the world.

Hobbs and Shaw 2 Cast

There have been rumors of several cast member returns and a huge announcement from Elba, but details about the show’s roster and characters remain under wraps. Hobbs (Johnson) and Belle (his former buddy) are two characters of the film’s ensemble cast that he (Ilfenesh Hadera) is actively searching for.

According to the comic, Shaw also intends to track out his father and kill him. Shaw, the crook, has made Berlin his home. The Hollywood Reporter states that the film will have a structure like the Fast franchise. Since its inception, the franchise’s popularity has skyrocketed.

The cast members list is as follows:

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Idris Elba as Brixton Lore

Cliff Curtis as Jonah Hobbs

Helen Mirren as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw

Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw

Eiza González as Margarita / Madame M

Eliana Su’a as Sam Hobbs

John Tui as Kal Hobbs

Josh Mauga as Timo Hobbs

Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Mateo Hobbs

Eddie Marsan as Professor Andreiko

Hobbs and Shaw 2 Plot

To our knowledge, there have been no announcements or previews for the film’s sequel, so we don’t know where the plot of Hobbs and Shaw could be headed. However, given the conclusion of the last film, new villains may be introduced, and this time the Fast and the Furious crew may even join these two to assist them in a specific way to fulfill their goal.

Hobbs and Shaw 2 Trailer

We all know that there has been no official word about a sequel, hence there has been no trailer released. However, the first trailer for the film can be seen right now on YouTube.

Is Hobbs and Shaw worth watching?

Whether or if Hobbs & Shaw is entertaining depends entirely on individual taste. However, audiences seem to like the picture; it has a 6.9/10 rating on IMDb and an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Action, comedy, and the chemistry between stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham have helped make this film a hit. Fans of action films, comedies, and the Fast and the Furious franchise will enjoy Hobbs & Shaw. This is a show that should not be missed!

Conclusion

Hobbs and Shaw 2 stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason “Stinger” Statham, and is a continuation of the first film Hobbs and Shaw. The next spin-off will also have an arc for Idris Elba. There have been not any announcements or speculations of a sequel, and no details have leaked about the film’s development. There’s potential for a sequel thanks to the way the film ends, but so far neither the creator nor any of the performers have given their OK.