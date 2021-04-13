Satoru Gojo di Jujutsu Kaisen e Kakashi Hatake di Naruto: la fusione in una fanart ironica

With the arrival of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Satoru Gojo has made a big splash. The strongest sorcerer has proven his skills several times and has been able to charm fans of all kinds. His is obvious inspiration from the ninja Kakashi Hatake from Naruto, which we see at work for many years, with its ongoing story also in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.

Kakashi Hatake e Satoru Gojo sono estremamente simili. They both have powers that affect the eyes, then white hair and a partially covered face for various reasons. Here then comes the famous Dragon Ball fusion, with a fan who thought of creating a fun illustration with the two characters.

In the image below, also re-raised on the Twitter account of Mundo Kame, we see Kakashi and Gojo intent on the Metamor dance we know well, with the sorcerer on the left side and the ninja on the right side. The result of the fusion is a character with eyes and face practically covered 100%. The white hair would certainly remain the same, but who knows if a particular Sharingan will be born from this bizarre meeting of the worlds of Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto.

Now finished, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has been much appreciated, demonstrating the goodness of Studio MAPPA’s work.