Hidden Love Season 2 Release Date: Will There Be Another Season?

Since the first season of Hidden Love finished on such a positive note, viewers of the show have been left wondering if there will be a second season. We’ve come to spill the beans about Hidden Love Season 2, including the show’s premise and premiere date.

Before we got to the big announcement, here is everything you need to find out regarding the show, including a rundown of the season finale. After years of shyness and evasion, Sang Zhi finally lets her guard down and admits her undying love for him. But fate had other plans; after all, they were destined to meet again, as is the case with every other motif in Chinese drama. Thankfully, this time around the romance is mutual. They are reunited and can find out more hidden information about one another.

Hidden Love Season 2 Renewal Status

With the conclusion of the first season of Hidden Love, many are wondering if the show will return for a second season. The show may have ended on Youku, but it’s still going strong on Netflix. So, it’s too soon to tell if the streaming service will be back for the next season. Youku and the show’s creators have not yet announced whether or not they will renew the show. The series has only just ended, so fans will have to be patient. The C-suite often takes a few months, if not longer, to make a public announcement.

Consequently, Hidden Love will most likely be the same. The show, however, has concluded flawlessly, with no unanswered questions or intriguing cliffhangers. As a result, we don’t know if there will be a Season 2 of the show. It’s not the first time the C-drama has wrapped up nicely and been renewed for a second season, though. The same might happen with Season 2 of Hidden Love. However, at this time, nothing is certain. Neither the show’s creator nor any of the actors have mentioned a second season. Therefore, it is preferable to wait for an official statement.

Hidden Love Season 2 Release Date

Only four episodes from Season 1 have been released on Netflix thus far, and production on Season 2 of Hidden Love is still in its early stages. The first episode of the Chinese drama, however, has undoubtedly captured the attention of everyone watching. Some of us are eagerly awaiting the renewal announcement for Hidden Love Season 2 because the first season’s storyline was so compelling. The show has only just debuted on Netflix, so there is much more to discuss.

The story’s opening act has been nothing short of epic; here’s hoping the conclusion lives up to the hype. However, at this time, the production of the Chinese drama has not been renewed for a second season. Not only that, but we’re still waiting for the last episode of Hidden Love Season 1. Therefore, we still cannot make an educated judgment regarding the show’s renewal. All things considered, the debut date for Hidden Love Season 2 could be anywhere between the middle of 2024 and the end of 2024 if Netflix ever gives the popular Chinese drama the go-ahead.

Hidden Love Storyline

Sang Zhi is head over heels for Duan Jia Xu, a young man who is a regular visitor to her house and a gaming partner for her elderly brother. Sang Zhi had a childhood crush on Duan Jia Xu despite the five-fold age gap between them. However, for reasons that are unclear, they stopped communicating.

After Sang Zhi finishes high school, she enrolls at the same university as Duan Jia Xu, who also happens to call the megacity home. She had no idea that this choice will eventually reunite them. Sang Zhi and Duan Jia Xu feel a rekindling of their attraction to one another as they go about their daily lives.

A strong bond develops between them as a result of their shared memories and close friendships. Over time, they come to appreciate how their shared interests have developed into something far more valuable than simple camaraderie. Sang Zhi and Duan Jia Xu chose to accept their budding love despite obstacles including cultural expectations and their age gap.

Hidden Love Cast

Zhao Lu Si as Sang Zhi

Chen Zhe Yuan as Duan Jia Xu

Victor Ma as Sang Yan

Zeng Li as Li Ping [Sang Zhi’s Mother]

Qiu Xin Zhi as Sang Rong [Sang Zhi’s Father]

Guan Zi Jing as Li Xun

Wang Yang as Jiang Si Yun

Zhang Hao Lun as Chen Jun Wen

Zhang Jiong Min as Fu Zheng Chu

Smile Wei as Ning Wei

Xu Shi Xin as Jiang Ying

Qi Tian Qing as Yu Xin

Wang Yi Lan as Wang Ruo Lan

Lu Dong Xu as Jiang Ming

Hu Yu Xuan as Qian Fei

Xu Shi Yue as Shi Xiao Yu

Gu Shu Qi as Yin Zhen Ru

Song Pei Ze as Chen Qiang

Wang Yi Tian as Xiao Tai Mei

Chang Hai Bo as Chen Ming Xu

Ji Hao as Jia Yang

Wang Wei Hua as Duan Zhi Cheng

Li Jia Wei as Xu Ruo Shu

Guo Zi Xin as Zhang Hui

Zhang Xi Wei as Sang Zhi [Young]

Gao Lin Yu as Fu Zheng Chu [Young]

Zhang Bo as Zhang Sen

Wang Sheng Yun as Wan Zhe

Hidden Love Season 2 Plot

It’s too soon to speculate on what will happen in Season 2 of the Chinese drama Hidden Love, but our best bet is that it won’t be returning. Netflix hasn’t renewed a lot of Chinese shows. Season 2 of Hidden Love has yet to be confirmed. Given the number of episodes, the plot may perhaps conclude this year. Therefore, the series’ renewal is still very much up in the air.

If a second season of Hidden Love is ever approved, it will focus mostly on the twisted romance between Duan Jia Xu and Sang Zhi. Their connection is bound to become more complicated and chaotic as time goes on. We look forward to hearing more about Hidden Love Season 2 in the coming months. Well, that’s all I have time for right now. Keep checking back to find out more information about this and other exciting Korean dramas.

Hidden Love Season 1 Rating

The ratings for Hidden Love are quite high. The average score across all platforms is 8.7/10. The show has been highly received by critics and audiences alike, who have praised its compelling story, likable characters, and the palpable connection between its two leads.

Is Hidden Love worth watching?

The success and happiness of “Hidden Love” make it a film well worth watching. The show has attracted a sizable fan base thanks to its entertaining story, likable protagonists, and winning blend of comedy and love. This has led to the show’s massive success and widespread buzz among audiences.