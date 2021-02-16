Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi inspires a prize figure

The Taito Prize division announced that a 200mm figure based on Megumi Fushiguro from the franchise based on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga would be added as a prize at arcade centers in Japan next April.

The figure presents Megumi Fushiguro, one of the main characters in the play and a user of the “Ten Kinds Shadow Technique.” His quiet and reserved character has been faithfully depicted in a dynamic pose recreated from one of the series’s scenes.

Special attention has been paid to her wardrobe since it is the most encompassing part of her design, especially concerning wrinkles and shine.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

It is a written and illustrated manga by Gege Akutami, published in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha since March 2018. Editorial The published the twelfth volume compilation on 4 August, followed by the thirteenth last October 2 in Japan.

The play is inspiring an anime adaptation currently airing and confirmed with 24 episodes, produced by MAPPA studios under the direction of Seong-Hu Park ( Garo: Vanishing Line, The God of High School ) and scripts written by Hiroshi. Seko ( Ajin, Dorohedoro, Inuyashiki ).