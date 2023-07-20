When I Fly Towards You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates

In 2023, Mao De Shu will helm the Chinese television series WhenI Fly Towards You. ‘When I Fly Towards You,’ a lovely Chinese drama directed by Mao De Shu, will take you on a journey full of laughter, love, and young charm.

This enjoyable series, written by the talented Yue An and Tao Kai Xin, is sure to fascinate viewers with its delightful blend of comedy, love, and relatable storylines. Beginning its 24-episode journey on June 13, 2023, “When I Fly Towards You” captivated viewers until its conclusion on June 29, 2023. Read on to learn more about the most talked-about aspect of the next season!

When I Fly Towards You Season 2 Expected Release Date

Season 2 of When I Fly Towards You has yet to have a firm premiere date, but given that the first season has recently concluded, we can probably set our sights on 2024. This means that the second season’s trailer could be released somewhere in the first half of 2024.

Given the length of the first season, we may assume that “When I Fly Towards You, Season 2” will also consist of 24 episodes. In addition, the first season can be viewed in its entirety and with English subtitles on the official YOUKU channel on YouTube. So, that’s everything we know about When I Fly Towards You Season 2, including when it’ll be out and what to expect from it.

When I Fly Towards You Storyline

Jiangyi High School in China was lucky enough to have Su Zai Zai (Zhang Miao Yi) enroll there as a transfer student in the early fall of 2012. Su Zai Zai meets the mysterious Zhang Lu Rang (Zhou Yi Ran) on the first day of school and immediately develops feelings for him. Zhang Lu Rang is a “contradictory” guy who looks to be extremely confident on the outside but continually doubts himself despite his high grades and rich upbringing.

Zhang Lu Li is a genius, and as a result, Zhang Lu Rang’s mother is constantly holding him up to the same standards as his younger brother. Zhang Lu Rang has felt like he has been trapped inside a hard shell for the past decade. In conversation, he prefers to keep to himself. He presents himself as calm and courteous, yet he actually keeps others at arm’s length.

However, everything changes for Zhang Lu Rang when he befriends the outgoing and confident Su Zai Zai and bands together with his longtime companion Gu Ran, his new acquaintance Guan Fang, and Su Zai Zai’s best friend Jiang Jia. They teach him the value of self-awareness, and he gradually learns how to organize his life accordingly. Zhang Lu Rang and Su Zai Zai encourage and help one another along the way to their ambitions, all as romance blossoms amongst their group of friends.

When I Fly Towards You Cast

Zhou Yi Ran as Zhang Lu Rang: An aloof and cool high school student who transferred from Suyang No.1 High School.

Zhang Miao Yi as Su Zai Zai: A warm and cheerful high school student who gets along well with other people.

Bian Tian Yang as Gu Ran: Zhang Lu Rang’s best friend. He later developed feelings for Jiang Jia.

Jiang Zhi Nan as Jiang Jia: Su Zai Zai’s best friend who later fell in love with Gu Ran.

Guo Zhe as Guan Fang: A part of the friend group.

Feng Xiang Kun as Shen Qian Yu: An attractive senior in Jiangyi High School. Jiang Jia’s initial love interest.

Roy Xie as Xie Lin Nan: Su Zai Zai’s senior who is the president of her department. He developed feelings for Su Zai Zai.

Gao Wen Feng as Lin Mao: Zhang Lu Rang’s uncle. He is also a math teacher at Jiangyi High School.

Wang Jia Xuan as Zhang Lu Li: Zhang Lu Rang’s little brother.

When I Fly Towards You Season 2 Plot

Since we have heard nothing official from When I Fly Towards You, we can assume that the plot will take several unexpected turns. With Su Zaizai and Zhang Lurang together, we can look forward to more chemistry and fantastic screen time. Obviously, no love story has a happy ending; instead, you can expect high levels of drama, sadness, etc.

We would see the development of new characters and the maturation of established ones. It’s possible that new friendships could form and that the characters’ aspirational professional lives will be explored in Season 2. School life, however, will continue its adventure full of humor, romance, and charm.

When I Fly Towards You Season 2 Trailer

As of this writing, no promotional video for Season 2 of “When I Fly Towards You” has been made available online. Given the upcoming season’s events, we can expect the trailer to drop later this year or possibly in early 2024.

When I Fly Towards You Season 1 Rating

Both IMDb (where it has a score of 9.4/10) and MyDramalist (where it has a score of 9.0) think highly of When I Fly Towards You. Viewers have praised the show for its compelling plot, interesting characters, and appealing blend of comedic, romantic, and youth-centric themes.

When I Fly Towards You Review

I’ve seen plenty of c-dramas regarding youth, high school, romance, and comedy, so I assumed When I Fly Towards You would be no different. Despite the fact that the tale is routine and unremarkable, I found it to be really entertaining. Still, it’s engrossing enough that you can’t wait to get to the next episode to find out what happens.

The male protagonist is an introvert and a bit bashful, whereas the female protagonist is an extrovert and a chatterbox. I think it’s great that despite their differences, they’re fundamentally the same. The genuine portrayal of learning and morals, as well as the friendship between the main characters, are my favorite aspects of the narrative.

The cast and acting are both superb. Each and every one of the actors and actresses is a wonderful fit for their respective roles. I really like how well the characters interact with one another, especially FL and ML. It succeeds in being both enjoyable and wholesome without resorting to cheesiness or cliches or creating characters that are uncomfortable to watch. Unquestionably a remarkable achievement.