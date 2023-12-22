Hi Score Girl Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The anime series Hi Score Girl was created by Tatsuhiko Urahata and directed by Yoshiki Yamakawa in Japan. The anime’s score was composed by Yoko Shimomura. The program falls under the romantic comedy category.

The anime followed the lives of two main characters: gamer Haruo Yaguchi and his love interest, Akira Ono. Fans were raving about the show’s innovative aesthetic, top-notch animation, gaming software, and technology, and the many cultures it showcased. July to September 2018 saw the airing of the show’s anime adaptation.

From October 2019 until December 2019, the show’s second season was shown. The program has a large following among today’s kids. Based on our research, this is when you can expect to see Hi Score Girl Season 3.

Hi Score Girl Season 3 Release Date

The manga adaptation of this series is a 10-volume affair. There is no longer any room for the remaining volumes as the authors have used all ten of them in the anime. No comment has been issued by the producers since the second season was published. We have no idea if production is underway on the third episode since no official statement has been made on the matter.

Looking on the bright side, however, this series did have one noteworthy aspect. The author debuted a new volume format for the manga series in 2019 called Hi-Score Girl DASH.

The anime studio may now decide whether or not to create a second season based on the material they have. Maybe we’ll receive the third episode soon, thanks to the new manga, which may serve as a booster. I will make sure to update this area as soon as I hear anything new about the third season.

Hi Score Girl Cast

Haruo Yaguchi Voiced by: Kōhei Amasaki (Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Voiced by: Kōhei Amasaki (Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch (English) Akira Ono Voiced by: Sayumi Suzushiro (Japanese); Christine Marie Cabanos (English)

Voiced by: Sayumi Suzushiro (Japanese); Christine Marie Cabanos (English) Koharu Hidaka Voiced by: Yūki Hirose (Japanese); Erika Harlacher (English)

Voiced by: Yūki Hirose (Japanese); Erika Harlacher (English) Kotaro Miyao Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Lucien Dodge (English)

Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Lucien Dodge (English) Genta Doi Voiced by: Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English)

Voiced by: Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English) Moemi Goda Voiced by: Shizuka Itō (Japanese); Cherami Leigh (English)

Voiced by: Shizuka Itō (Japanese); Cherami Leigh (English) Chihiro Onizuka Voiced by: Daria Mido (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English)

Voiced by: Daria Mido (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English) Namie Yaguchi Voiced by: Satomi Arai (Japanese); Cindy Robinson (English)

Voiced by: Satomi Arai (Japanese); Cindy Robinson (English) Jiya Voiced by: Chō (Japanese); Joe Ochman (English)

Voiced by: Chō (Japanese); Joe Ochman (English) Makoto Ono Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English)

Voiced by: Chinatsu Akasaki (Japanese); Cristina Vee (English) Numata Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Joe Ochman (English)

Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Joe Ochman (English) Felicia Nikotama Voiced by: Shiori Izawa (Japanese); Reba Buhr (English)

Voiced by: Shiori Izawa (Japanese); Reba Buhr (English) Aulbath Ōimachi Voiced by: Takuma Terashima (Japanese); Erik Scott Kimerer (English)

Voiced by: Takuma Terashima (Japanese); Erik Scott Kimerer (English) Sagat Takdanobaba Voiced by: Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese); Tony Azzolino (English)

Voiced by: Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese); Tony Azzolino (English) Blanka Kuhombutsu Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Kyle McCarley (English) Sasquatch Tamagawagakuenmae Voiced by: Kenshō Ono

Hi Score Girl Season 3 Plot

The show takes place in 1991, at the height of the arcade video gaming craze. Amid his miserable existence, Haruo Yaguchi desires to pursue this course of action. His self-esteem plummeted after an easy loss against Akira in Street Fighter 2, a game that had given him so much success in the gaming industry. But Akira is wealthy, beautiful, and gifted in more than one area. Their love bond grows over time.

Koharu Hidaka, a 30-year-old educator, is at the center of this future-set spin-off. The storyline is anticipated to center on Hidaka’s journey of self-discovery if the producers want to go ahead with the third season of the program.

Eventually, we may find out what happens to Haru Ono. There was a statement after the previous season that said they were going on an adventure again. Therefore, we are curious to know their fate.

Hi Score Girl Season 3: Is there enough source material?

Each of the 10 tankōbon volumes in the Hi Score Girl manga series is an independent publication. The first four volumes were used in the anime adaptation’s first season.

Three original video anime episodes (OVAs) covering a significant portion of volume five were published by J.C. Staff in late 2018. Nevertheless, there are only nine episodes in Season 2 of Hi Score Girl, in contrast to the fifteen in the previous season. It seems that the sequel skipped over a lot of ground in its exploration of the original material.

Season 3 of Hi Score Girl may therefore still have two or three volumes to go. On top of that, J.C. Staff could include elements from the immensely successful Hi Score Girl DASH manga series. The studio may not run out of material to make additional episodes as long as the offshoot manga is ongoing.

Hi Score Girl Age Rating

The content of Hi Score Girl is deemed inappropriate for younger children, according to the TV-PG rating. A lot of parents would be interested in watching it with their little ones. There may be some sexual scenes, mild violence, provocative speech, rare rude language, or a topic that calls for parental advice.

Conclusion

The only real possibility of a third season of Hi-Score Girl returning after 2019’s second season ended was a reboot. The majority of viewers were pleased with the cheerful conclusion of this anime. Even if the tale doesn’t go on to the next chapter, fans are eager for more as the author has published a new volume of the manga. The show is based on a manga series of the same name; thus, any new works by the author will be considered by the producers. The next thing we know is if there will be a third season.